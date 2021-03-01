Vineet Kumar Singh: My career has been built from one-two scenes; I have played the role of a dead body too
Vineet Kumar Singh, since he achieved fame with Mukkabaaz (2017), has taken up projects very carefully. In a span of four years since, he did few films such as Gold (2018), Saand Ki Aankh (2019), Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020), and a web series, Bard of Blood. While many actors would be happy going on a signing spree, it wasn’t the case with him, and nor did he take up any masala potboilers just for the sake of money.
“Honestly, those kind of films didn’t come my way, that’s my truth. I keep searching for better, and read every script offered to me. I’ve grown up watching masala films, my upbringing was in Varanasi, and then I went to a medical college, I’ve stayed in different towns. Only the theatres were my support, films would only be screened there. If I get masala films, I’d do them of course,” he says.
The 36-year-old adds that if given a choice between a meaty role in a small film with a good script, and a small role in a big film, he’d go for the former. But, he also confesses he has done the most unlikeliest of roles, too.
“It’s not as if I haven’t done this already. In my career, I’ve performed as the duplicate heroes, too. In a film called Padmashree Laloo Prasad Yadav (2005), I played Suniel Shetty sahab’s duplicate. There was a film called Rakht, there was a big star and the shot was about a dead body. It was the last shot, and they wanted someone with the same height and structure, it was me. I’ve done these uncredited roles. Mera career ek ek scene se bana hai, maine jahan kaam kiya, wahan logon ke mujhe repeat kiya,” says a proud Singh, who will be seen next in the film Aadhaar.
While praise did come his way, there was hardly any offer for lead roles, which he wanted. “I did Bombay Talkies, Gangs of Wasseypur... tareef bauhaut mili, lekin jis cheez ke liye main Mumbai aaya tha, woh nahi ho raha tha. That’s why I took this decision to write a story for myself, and I co-wrote Mukkabaaz with my sister,” shares the actor.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karisma flaunts abs in sports bra and shorts, Manish is reminded of DTPH
- As Karisma Kapoor showed off her figure in a new Instagram post, Manish Malhotra and Sophie Choudry were reminded of her Dil To Pagal Hai days.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vineet Kumar Singh: My career has been built from one-two scenes; I have played the role of a dead body too
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Preity Zinta misses husband Gene Goodenough on anniversary, shares cute wish
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rasika Dugal: Still the nervous student when working with Naseer saab
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana visits partially demolished Mumbai office, says her 'heart broke again'
- Kangana Ranaut on Monday shared photos of her partially demolished Mumbai office, and said that her 'heart broke again' after she visited the property.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ankita to Sushant's fans: 'You don't know my story, so stop blaming me'
- Ankita Lokhande, in an Instagram live, urged Sushant Singh Rajput's fans to stop blaming her and said that no one knows her side of the story. She also revealed that she went through depression.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sanjay Dutt shows off bleached hair in family photo with Maanayata and twins
- Sanjay Dutt introduced fans to his new look in a family portrait shared by his wife Maanayata Dutt. He could be seen sporting bleached hair in the photo.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra says she gets a lot of negativity from her ‘own community’
- Priyanka Chopra said that while she gets a lot of love and protectiveness from her South Asian fans, there are a lot of people from the community who are negative about her.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bailable warrant issued against Kangana Ranaut on Javed Akhtar's complaint
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana says family didn't mind her birth as she was 'very beautiful'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Bose reacts to Anil's story about 'almost killing' him on Dil Dhadakne Do
- Actor Rahul Bose has reacted to Anil Kapoor's story about almost killing him while shooting a scene for Dil Dhadakne Do.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Step inside Parineeti Chopra's 'perfect heaven' of a home with a sea view
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ranveer's 83 co-star Tahir Raj Bhasin teases 'thrilling' Gavaskar-Dev dynamic
- 83 will explore the dynamic between Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev, actor Tahir Raj Bhasin has teased. Ranveer Singh plays Kapil in the upcoming sports drama, directed by Kabir Khan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Man up': Rhea Chakraborty makes fresh statement after 'let's smash patriarchy'
- After wearing a T-shirt with 'let's smash patriarchy' printed on it just ahead of her arrest last year, Rhea Chakraborty made a fresh statement with her clothes on Sunday, by wearing a hoodie with 'Man up' written on it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Animal: Ranbir's father-son angsty action drama gets Dusshera 2022 release
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox