Vineet Kumar Singh: My wife is with me in Lucknow as we didn’t want to spend Valentine’s Day apart

While actor Vineet Kumar Singh and Ruchiraa Gormaray have been together for over eight years, this Valentine’s Day will be extra special and memorable, because they will be celebrating it as a married couple.

“Celebrating Valentine’s Day officially as Mr. and Mrs. feels quite different. Ek alag tareeke ki feeling hai… I don’t know how to describe it,” confesses Vineet.

Even though the actor has a packed shooting schedule in Lucknow ahead of him, he has called his wife to the city, so that stealing some quality moments is easier for them.

“This year, we didn’t want to spend the day away from each other. Instead, we wanted to make new memories with each other, and just be with each other. That’s why Ruchiraa has especially come down to Lucknow. Aur shaadi ke baad waise hi mein shooting karne aa gaya because of my professional commitment, but we didn’t want to be alone on that day,” adds the 37-year-old, who surprised everyone last year when he announced his marriage to Ruchiraa.

Ask him if he plans to take a day off, and the actor says it depends on the schedule. “I don’t force my direction and production team to change plans for me. What matters is that we are together, and I have planned something for later in the day,” he tells us.

Vineet says there was a time during his struggling days when he forgot to wish Ruchiraa on V-Day.

“At that time, alag level ka struggle chal raha tha, so I didn’t even used to remember any special day, or occasion… Once, Ruchiraa planned a surprise with music, cake, decoration and stuff for me on Valentine’s Day, and I got so embarrassed and felt bad that I forgot the day,” he says, adding, “But aaj mujhe yaad hai. That’s why I want us to be together.”

Soon after, wrapping up his shoot in Lucknow by February 18, the couple will also head to Vineet’s hometown Varanasi to meet his parents. “That will be also very different for us as this would be the first time when we will be going there together after our marriage, abhi tak toh sirf mein hi jataa tha. So, we are looking forward to that experience as well,” he ends.