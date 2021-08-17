Vintage video of Hema Malini-Feroz Khan arriving in Afghanistan for film shoot grabs fans' attention

Amid rising tensions in Afghanistan, Bollywood fans have come across a vintage video of Hema Malini, Feroz Khan and other stars of Dharmatma visiting the country. The 1975 film was shot in Afghanistan.

In the video, shared by Instagram handle Retro Bollywood, Hema Malini and Feroz Khan are greeted by Afghan nationals upon their arrival. Hema wore a saree for her journey while Feroz dressed in a semi-formal suit. The clip also included snippets of Hema and Feroz attending a high-profile party.

A few fans found the video informative while a few also praised the film. "Stylish movie and stylish Feroz Khan my favourite," a fan said. "Fantastic film shot in Afghanistan… Kudos to Feroz Khan," another fan said.

Dharmatma was the first Bollywood film to have been shot in Afghanistan. Besides Hema and Feroz, the film also featured Rekha, Danny Denzongpa, and Helen. Speaking about her memories of filming in the country, Hema told a leading daily, "The Kabul I knew was so beautiful and my experience there was very nice. We had landed at Kabul Airport, which was at the time as small as the Mumbai airport, and we stayed at a hotel nearby. But eventually, we travelled to locations like Bamiyan and Band-e-Amir for our shooting and while returning back we would see these men with these long kurtas and beards, who looked like Talibanis. At that time Russians were also a force in the Afghanistan."

“There was no problem at that time, it was peaceful and Feroz Khan had managed the whole trip and it was a very well organised shooting," she added.

Taliban has seized the Afghanistan capital, in the wake American forces' withdrawal from the country. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled from the country while several citizens tried to leave the country as well. Videos of the mayhem in the country have flooded the internet.

Several Bollywood stars including Anushka Sharma, Kangana Ranaut, Kabul Express director Kabir Khan and Rhea Chakraborty took to social media to express shock.