Akshay Kumar is in London but missing Ratlam. Shares photo from his scenic bike ride

Actor Akshay Kumar is in London ahead of the release of his movie, BellBottom. On Tuesday, he shared a post on Twitter about how he decided to step out after completing the mandatory quarantine.

"Just finished my quarantine in London today and stepped out for some fresh air. One look around and I was immediately transported to Ratlam which I remember visiting as a child during my summer vacations. Anywhere I’d see, I could see green. Missing Ratlam ki galiyaan (the streets of Ratlam)," he wrote in his tweet. In the photo, Akshay is riding a bike through a boulevard. Large trees flank either side of the road.

Just finished my quarantine in London today and stepped out for some fresh air. One look around and I was immediately transported to Ratlam which I remember visiting as a child during my summer vacations. Anywhere I’d see, I could see green 💚 Missing Ratlam ki galiyaan :) pic.twitter.com/sp0Obsil5z — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 17, 2021

Akshay appears to have landed in London recently, after appearing on The Kapil Sharma Show. He promoted his movie BellBottom on the comedy chat show, the promos for which are being shared online.

In BellBottom, Akshay plays an Indian spy tasked to rescue hostages from a hijacked Indian plane. The film is based on real life event and stars Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi and Vaani Kapoor as well. It is directed by Ranjit M Tewari and will release in theatres on August 19.

The movie will star Akshay in the role of a RAW agent. It is based on the plane hijacks that took India by storm in the early 1980s. Lara will essay the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who was in power at that time. Vaani will play Akshay's wife in the film.

Akshay also has multiple other projects in the pipeline. He will be seen with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re. He also has Raksha Bandhan, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar. The actor will also be seen in Bachchan Pandey with Kriti Sanon. His film with Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi, has been ready for release since last year. However, the team has decided to wait for its release until the coronavirus pandemic situation gets better.