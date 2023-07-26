Vir Das has a savage response to a troll asking how he managed to have a girlfriend

Actor-comedian Vir Das hilariously responded to a troll who questioned whether he even had a girlfriend in his life. Vir was talking about an incident from his past, where he and his girlfriend were too broke to gift each other for Christmas. When a user tried to troll him, Vir gave it back to him with a savage response. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut drags Hrithik Roshan as she denies kissing Vir Das too hard in Revolver Rani)

Vir tweeted on Wednesday, “When I was 21 my then girlfriend and I were both just utterly broke. Two kids from India on large aid packages. So Christmas Eve we went to the mall and gave each other an imaginary budget of 2000 dollars and split up for a hour. Seemed like the world at the time. And then we met back and went from shop to shop showing what we WOULD’VE bought each-other if we had the money. An entirely imaginary Christmas. Then we split an ice cream, took a bus home. Many years later, writing a movie, need a moment in the second act which makes you root for a couple, memory comes in out of nowhere, and put that scene into the screenplay.”

There were many who reacted to Vir's tweet and added to the comments. There was one comment in particular which caught Vir's attention. The user had said, "Tujh namoone ki gf bhi thi kamaal hai (A sample like you also had a girlfriend, that must be amazing)" To this, Vir had a savage reply back. "Sunny, ek din tere bhi life me pyaar aayega, bina keyboard vaala pyaar. stay strong. (You will also get real love someday, don't worry it will come without a keyboard)"

Vir Das returned to Netflix with his new stand-up special ‘Landing’ in December last year. The hour-long programme, also directed by him, was all about travelling the world, carrying one's country with them, and the notion of home. His last stand-up special ‘Vir Das: For India’ was nominated for a 2021 International Emmy in the best comedy category.

