Vir Das recalls ‘threatening’ calls from credit card agents, ‘crying outside an ATM at 2 am’ during struggling days

In a heart-wrenching post, comedian Vir Das revealed that watching the Netflix series Maid gave him anxiety and reminded him of his ‘lowest point’ in life. “Watching Maid gave me anxiety. My lowest point might have been Chicago 2002. No insurance, late on rent, about to get evicted, credit card collection agents calling and threatening you daily, crying outside an ATM at 2 AM with 8$ in my account. ATM only lets you withdraw 20,” Vir Das wrote.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vir Das opened up about a bunch of odd jobs he had taken up in Chicago to make ends meet: “Three jobs. One unpaid internship, one paid in cash and always late and one on commissions which I never made because I was a brown dude selling kitchen knives door to door the year after 9/11.”

Almost two decades later, Vir Das confessed about being a ‘horrid flatmate’ and how he often sneaked into the theatre company he worked at to get a comfortable sleep: ‘Some nights when the theatre company that I worked at closed, I would use the building code and sneak back into the office to sleep where it was warm and the entire office was kind enough to pretend they hadn’t seen me do it on CCTV.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vir Das concluded his note by saying: “The series is great but it’s basically 10 episodes of that feeling.” In the caption of his post, Vir Das wrote that watching Maid has given him sleepless nights. Reacting to Vir Das’ post, actor Hrithik Roshan wrote: “Guess that’s why your wit is not without wisdom.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Netflix series Maid, which released last month, tracks the story of a single mother, who struggles to make a living and ensure necessities for her young daughter. Actor Margaret Qualley won acclaim from critics for her performance as Alex, who came out of her abusive relationship to start afresh. Margaret Qualley, who wanted to be a writer, abandoned her dreams as she got pregnant. Two years after her daughter was born, she takes up a job as a maid – hence the title – and aims to set up her life.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra agrees as Vir takes a dig at those who mock filmy Indians

Vir Das is best known for his stand-up specials on Netflix. He has featured in shows such as Mumbai Calling and Whiskey Cavalier, and in films such as Go Goa Gone, 31st October and Shivaay, among others.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON