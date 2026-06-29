Vir Das shuts down claim that Kangana Ranaut injured him during kissing scene in Revolver Rani: ‘Pure fiction'

A viral social media claim recently brought actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut and comedian Vir Das' 2014 film Revolver Rani back into the spotlight. The claim, amplified by a journalist, stated that a kissing scene with Kangana had left Vir injured. However, the comedian has now firmly shut down the speculation, dismissing the story as "pure fiction."

Vir Das clarifies

In Revolver Rani, Kangana Ranaut plays the titular Revolver Rani, while Vir Das essays the role of Rohan Mehra.

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On Sunday, Vir took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to respond to the buzz. The comedian vouched for Kangana's professionalism on the sets of Revolver Rani, describing her as "a complete professional," while dismissing the claims as baseless and unfair.

Dismissing the claims, Vir wrote, “Right. Just so we are clear. This story is pure fiction. Kangana was a complete professional and I still maintain, a truly gifted artist. This is unfair slander to her. She went on to call me a terrorist a few years later for my comedy but on set…no problems at all.”

Right. Just so we are clear. This story is pure fiction. Kangana was a complete professional and I still maintain, a truly gifted artist. This is unfair slander to her. She went on to call me a terrorist a few years later for my comedy 😊 but on set…no problems at all. https://t.co/o0AjB04WnT — Vir Das (@thevirdas) June 28, 2026

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{{^usCountry}} The comedian was reacting to the query by a social media user, which read, “Vir Das is always known for speaking out.. So why is he silent on this journalist's statement?? Is she telling the truth?? @thevirdas.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The comedian was reacting to the query by a social media user, which read, “Vir Das is always known for speaking out.. So why is he silent on this journalist's statement?? Is she telling the truth?? @thevirdas.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The social media user was referring to the claim made by a journalist, Simi Chandoke, on Siddharth Kannan's podcast. During her appearance, Simi claimed that Kangana did not stop kissing Vir even after the scene had ended, leaving him injured. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The social media user was referring to the claim made by a journalist, Simi Chandoke, on Siddharth Kannan's podcast. During her appearance, Simi claimed that Kangana did not stop kissing Vir even after the scene had ended, leaving him injured. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Simi said, “Vir Das ko apne podcast pe laayi. Shayad woh ro padega, thinking of that traumatic time he went through. When she was shooting for Revolver Rani, the scene required her to kiss him deeply. Woh bhul gayi. Scene khatam ho gaya, continued... Bichare ka lip kaatke khoon-khoon kar diya usko (Get Vir Das on your podcast. He might even break down thinking about that traumatic time he went through. While she was shooting Revolver Rani, there was a scene that required her to kiss him passionately. She got carried away and forgot to stop. Even after the scene had ended, she kept going. She bit his lip so badly that it was bleeding)." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Simi said, “Vir Das ko apne podcast pe laayi. Shayad woh ro padega, thinking of that traumatic time he went through. When she was shooting for Revolver Rani, the scene required her to kiss him deeply. Woh bhul gayi. Scene khatam ho gaya, continued... Bichare ka lip kaatke khoon-khoon kar diya usko (Get Vir Das on your podcast. He might even break down thinking about that traumatic time he went through. While she was shooting Revolver Rani, there was a scene that required her to kiss him passionately. She got carried away and forgot to stop. Even after the scene had ended, she kept going. She bit his lip so badly that it was bleeding)." {{/usCountry}}

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This isn't the first time such claims have surfaced. Back in 2023, similar posts went viral on social media, alleging that a kissing scene with Kangana had left Vir with bleeding lips.

Responding on her Instagram Story at the time, Kangana wrote, "After Hrithik Roshan, did I violate poor Vir Das’s honour? When did this happen?" She posted the message with laughing emojis.

About Revolver Rani

In the 2014 film, Kangana plays the titular Revolver Rani, while Vir Das essays the role of Rohan Mehra, a rising Bollywood star whom she falls in love with. When the opposition abducts Rohan with the intention of killing him, Kangana turns up all guns blazing and saves his life. Helmed by Sai Kabir Shrivastav, the film also stars Piyush Mishra, Zakir Hussain and Zeishan Quadri in key roles. Made on a budget of ₹22 crore, the film collected only ₹13 crore worldwide at the box office.

Vir Das and Kangana Ranaut’s recent projects

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Vir Das was recently seen in Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos. Backed by Aamir Khan Productions, the film also featured Mithila Palkar and Mona Singh in key roles, along with Imran Khan and Aamir Khan in special appearances. The film opened to mixed reviews from critics and collected only ₹6.6 crore worldwide in its first week.

Meanwhile, Kangana was last seen in Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata. The film is written and directed by Manoj Tapadia and co-produced by Kangana Ranaut. The film is presented by Dr Jayantilal Gada's PEN Studios and produced by PEN Studios, Manikarnika Films and Paramhans Creations in association with Eunoia Films LLP and Floating Rocks Entertainment Pvt Ltd. It also stars Esha Dey, Girija Oak and Smita Tambe, among others. It tells the story of nurse Geeta Madhav Gandhare, based on Anjali Kulthe, who helped save 20 pregnant women during the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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