Vir Das calls Kangana Ranaut a ‘once-in-a-generation actress’, recalls working with her in Revolver Rani

Bollywood actor and comedian Vir Das gained recognition in the industry with films such as Love Aaj Kal, Badmaash Company, Delhi Belly and more. He also worked with Kangana Ranaut in Revolver Rani. In a recent interview with Mashable Middle East, Vir recalled his experience of working with Kangana in the film. Vir Das and Kangana Ranaut's still from Revolver Rani.

Vir Das heaps praise on Kangana Ranaut Reacting to a still of himself and Kangana from Revolver Rani, Vir shared his memories of working with her. He said, “We both spend the movie beating the sh*t out of each other. It’s a very dark, twisted black comedy. She’s a once-in-a-generation actress, so I had a good time working with her.”

About Revolver Rani In the film, Kangana plays the titular Revolver Rani, while Vir Das essays the role of Rohan Mehra, a rising Bollywood star whom she falls in love with. When the opposition abducts Rohan with the intention of killing him, Kangana turns up all guns blazing and saves his life. Helmed by Sai Kabir Shrivastav, the film also stars Piyush Mishra, Zakir Hussain and Zeishan Quadri in key roles. Made on a budget of ₹22 crore, the film collected only ₹13 crore worldwide at the box office.

Vir Das and Kangana Ranaut’s recent projects Vir Das was recently seen in Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos. Backed by Aamir Khan Productions, the film also featured Mithila Palkar and Mona Singh in key roles, along with Imran Khan and Aamir Khan in special appearances. The film opened to mixed reviews from critics and collected only ₹6.6 crore worldwide in its first week. Vir will now be busy with his comedy world tour, Hey Stranger. The tour begins on February 27 in Chicago and will conclude on May 23 in Malaysia.

Kangana Ranaut, on the other hand, was last seen in the 2025 film Emergency. In the self-directed film, she essayed the role of former Prime minister Indira Gandhi. The film also featured Vishak Nair, Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman, Satish Kaushik and Darshan Pandya in key roles. It failed at the box office, earning only ₹23.81 crore worldwide.