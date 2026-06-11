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Vir Das unveils cast for psychological horror film 'Baara Number'

Vir Das unveils cast for psychological horror film 'Baara Number'

Jun 11, 2026 11:51 am IST
PTI |
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Mumbai, Actor-comedian-filmmaker Vir Das has roped in Sheeba Chaddha, Arunoday Singh, Ahsaas Channa and Atul Kulkarni, among others, for his next directorial venture "Baara Number", a found-footage psychological horror film.

Vir Das unveils cast for psychological horror film 'Baara Number'

Das made his directorial debut earlier this year with the spy comedy "Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos" earlier this year.

For the new project, he will once again collaborate with "Happy Patel" co-director Kavi Shastri, who will serve as a creative producer.

Das will also lead the film's cast that also includes Niharika Lyra Dutt, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Suhail Nayyar, Puja Sarup and Naveen Kaushik, according to a press release.

"What made this project especially exciting was bringing together a group of actors whose work I've admired for years. Sheeba, Atul, Arunoday, Shriya, Ahsaas, Niharika, Suhail and Naveen each bring a distinct energy, intelligence and authenticity to the film.

"Horror works best when audiences believe every moment is real, and this ensemble has elevated the material beyond anything I imagined when we first started writing it," Das said in a statement.

 
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