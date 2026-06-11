Mumbai, Actor-comedian-filmmaker Vir Das has roped in Sheeba Chaddha, Arunoday Singh, Ahsaas Channa and Atul Kulkarni, among others, for his next directorial venture "Baara Number", a found-footage psychological horror film.

Vir Das unveils cast for psychological horror film 'Baara Number'

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Das made his directorial debut earlier this year with the spy comedy "Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos" earlier this year.

For the new project, he will once again collaborate with "Happy Patel" co-director Kavi Shastri, who will serve as a creative producer.

Das will also lead the film's cast that also includes Niharika Lyra Dutt, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Suhail Nayyar, Puja Sarup and Naveen Kaushik, according to a press release.

"What made this project especially exciting was bringing together a group of actors whose work I've admired for years. Sheeba, Atul, Arunoday, Shriya, Ahsaas, Niharika, Suhail and Naveen each bring a distinct energy, intelligence and authenticity to the film.

"Horror works best when audiences believe every moment is real, and this ensemble has elevated the material beyond anything I imagined when we first started writing it," Das said in a statement.

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{{^usCountry}} "Baara Number" is positioned as a found-footage horror narrative that aims to go beyond conventional genre tropes, weaving psychological depth with atmospheric storytelling. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Baara Number" is positioned as a found-footage horror narrative that aims to go beyond conventional genre tropes, weaving psychological depth with atmospheric storytelling. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Found-footage horror is a genre popularised globally by films such as "The Blair Witch Project" and "Paranormal Activity". In such movies, the narrative presents events through the lens of cameras and takes the form of a raw, documentary-like quality that heightens suspense and realism. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Found-footage horror is a genre popularised globally by films such as "The Blair Witch Project" and "Paranormal Activity". In such movies, the narrative presents events through the lens of cameras and takes the form of a raw, documentary-like quality that heightens suspense and realism. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The film, which has been in development for some time, is said to explore both external tension and internal human emotions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The film, which has been in development for some time, is said to explore both external tension and internal human emotions. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Das, known for featuring in movies such as "Delhi Belly", "Go Goa Gone" and series "Call Me Bae", will produce "Baara Number" through his banner Zazu Productions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Das, known for featuring in movies such as "Delhi Belly", "Go Goa Gone" and series "Call Me Bae", will produce "Baara Number" through his banner Zazu Productions. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

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