IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma urge paparazzi to not click daughter’s photos: ‘We want to protect the privacy of our child’
bollywood

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma urge paparazzi to not click daughter’s photos: ‘We want to protect the privacy of our child’

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma appealed to the paparazzi in Mumbai to not click any pictures of their baby girl. They said that they want to protect her privacy.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 03:02 PM IST
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcomed a baby girl on Monday.

Cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma appealed to the paparazzi to not take pictures of their newborn daughter. They want to keep their child away from the public eye and urged photographers to support their endeavour.

In a note sent to the paparazzi, Virat and Anushka wrote, “Hi, Thank you for all the love that you have given us for all these years. We are happy to celebrate this momentous occasion with you. As parents, we have a simple request to make to you. We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support.“

“While we will always ensure that you get all the content you need featuring us, we would request you to kindly not take or carry any content that has our child. We know that you will understand where we are coming from and we thank you for the same,” they added.

Also see: Khushi Kapoor shares gorgeous sun-soaked photos, Aaliyah Kashyap wants to be ‘tagged as the tree’

Virat and Anushka welcomed a baby girl on Monday afternoon. He shared the joyous news with fans via a statement shared on social media. “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat,” the statement read.

Later in the day, Virat’s brother Vikas Kohli congratulated him and Anushka on the new addition to their family, sharing a picture of a newborn’s feet peeking out of a cosy blanket. This caused a storm online as the photo was believed to be the first image of Virat and Anushka’s baby.

Vikas later clarified that he used a stock photo. “Guys let me clarify that the picture i posted yesterday to congratulate anushka and virat is a random picture and not the actual picture of the baby... as some media channels are reporting... posting to clarify," he wrote in an Instagram post.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
virat kohli anushka sharma

Related Stories

bollywood

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's baby girl gets a warm welcome from Amul

PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 02:02 PM IST
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra sends love, hugs to Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's 'lil princess', jokes she wants 'cricket team' of kids

UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 06:27 PM IST
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.