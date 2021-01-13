Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma urge paparazzi to not click daughter’s photos: ‘We want to protect the privacy of our child’

Cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma appealed to the paparazzi to not take pictures of their newborn daughter. They want to keep their child away from the public eye and urged photographers to support their endeavour.

In a note sent to the paparazzi, Virat and Anushka wrote, “Hi, Thank you for all the love that you have given us for all these years. We are happy to celebrate this momentous occasion with you. As parents, we have a simple request to make to you. We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support.“

“While we will always ensure that you get all the content you need featuring us, we would request you to kindly not take or carry any content that has our child. We know that you will understand where we are coming from and we thank you for the same,” they added.

Virat and Anushka welcomed a baby girl on Monday afternoon. He shared the joyous news with fans via a statement shared on social media. “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat,” the statement read.

Later in the day, Virat’s brother Vikas Kohli congratulated him and Anushka on the new addition to their family, sharing a picture of a newborn’s feet peeking out of a cosy blanket. This caused a storm online as the photo was believed to be the first image of Virat and Anushka’s baby.

Vikas later clarified that he used a stock photo. “Guys let me clarify that the picture i posted yesterday to congratulate anushka and virat is a random picture and not the actual picture of the baby... as some media channels are reporting... posting to clarify," he wrote in an Instagram post.