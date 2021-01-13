IND USA
Khushi Kapoor posted sunkissed pictures of herself.
Khushi Kapoor shares gorgeous sun-soaked photos, Aaliyah Kashyap wants to be 'tagged as the tree'

  Aaliyah Kashyap dropped a funny comment on her close friend Khushi Kapoor's new Instagram post.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 11:41 AM IST

Khushi Kapoor, the younger daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi, has been treating fans to gorgeous pictures of herself ever since she made her Instagram account public late last year. On Tuesday, she shared stunning sun-soaked images of herself posing on a lawn.

In the pictures, Khushi wore a loose knotted shirt and pants, both in different shades of beige. Though the comments on her post were limited, it has garnered over 80,000 likes in less than a day. Aaliyah Kashyap, the daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, dropped a funny comment.

“Why am i not tagged as the tree here,” Aaliyah joked. In another comment, she wrote, “Looking sexc tho.” Khushi’s aunt Maheep Kapoor dropped a heart emoji, as did her cousin, actor Mohit Marwah.


Like her elder sister, actor Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi wants to enter Bollywood. She is currently studying films at the New York Film Academy.

Also see: Aishwarya Rai shares pics with Abhishek Bachchan from Guru premiere in 2007, clicked hours before he proposed to her

Khushi opened up about her self-esteem issues and insecurities, which were caused by the criticism she has been receiving from a very young age, in a video last year. “People still s**t on me. I’m kind of shy and awkward. Obviously, sometimes, the hate gets to you, especially being so young. I just want people to know I am a real person. I didn’t really know how to handle it, so my self-esteem issues and insecurities stem from that,” she said.

“As a child, it affected the way I saw my parents. I didn’t look like my mom and I didn’t look like my sister, so sometimes, people would point that out and make fun of me. I wasn’t the healthiest about it at some point and it affected the way I would eat and the way I would dress,” she added. She said, however, that she has now learned to love herself.

khushi kapoor

