Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma visit Premanand Maharaj, face backlash over silence on CJP protest: 'Grow a spine'

With the CJP-led student protest continuing at Jantar Mantar, all eyes remain on the students who allegedly faced lathi-charge on Monday during their 'Chalo Sansad' march from Jantar Mantar to Parliament, demanding education reforms. Amid the ongoing protests, photos of cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma visiting Premanand Ji Maharaj in Vrindavan on Wednesday have surfaced on social media.

Virat, Anushka visit Premanand Ji Maharaj

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma visit Premanand Ji Maharaj.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The photos show Virat and Anushka dressed in simple attire, with Anushka wearing a salwar suit, as they walked barefoot during their visit to Premanand Ji Maharaj. While Virat and Anushka regularly visit the spiritual leader, this time many fans expressed disappointment. Several social media users criticised the couple for remaining silent on the ongoing protest and not speaking out in support of the students. Some fans also said they expected Virat, who is from Delhi, to address the issue publicly.

'Grow a spine and stand for the students'

A fan wrote on X, "He don't have SPINE to talk about the youth & ongoing protest..Utter Shame.." Another fan wrote, "What about supporting the Jantar Mantar protests since he is from Delhi...!" Other comments echoed similar sentiments. One fan questioned Virat's influence and wrote, "You have achieved everything man, you were born in Delhi, people in this country worship you. Grow a spine and stand for the students." Another comment read, "Ek baar apne ghr Delhi bhi jakar dekh students ka kya haal ho rha hai 💔 (Once you could have gone home to Delhi and ask how the students are doing)." Meanwhile, some fans defended Kohli and maintained that he remains unaffected by such criticism. One comment read, "Is he ragebaiting his haters?"

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Celebrities stand in solidarity with students

{{^usCountry}} After students allegedly faced lathi-charge and tear gas during their march on Monday, many celebrities came out in support of them. Some of them include Huma Qureshi, Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, Riteish Deshmukh, Shabana Azmi, Prakash Raj, Preity Zinta, and others. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After students allegedly faced lathi-charge and tear gas during their march on Monday, many celebrities came out in support of them. Some of them include Huma Qureshi, Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, Riteish Deshmukh, Shabana Azmi, Prakash Raj, Preity Zinta, and others. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Addressing the alleged lathi-charge on the students in Delhi, Naseeruddin Shah said, “Iss waqt mera dil bhi bhara hua hai aur main gusse se khaul bhi raha hoon yeh dekhkar ke humare bachchon ke saath kis tarah zulm ka bartaav kiya ja raha hai unn gundon ke haathon joh mujhe America ke ICE agents ki yaad dilate hai, muh pe naqab lagaye hue, haath mein danda liye hue. Kabhi apne bachchon ke baare mein bhi socha karo aur yeh bhi socho tumhara anjaam tumhe bhi ek din milega zaroor. (Right now, my heart is aching and I am also boiling with anger watching how our kids have been treated by these goons who remind me of American ICE agents, wearing masks and carrying sticks. Think about your own children sometimes and think that you will get your due one day for sure).”