Virat Kohli calls raising daughter Vamika with Anushka Sharma 'life-changing': 'Everything you've been used to changes'

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their daughter Vamika in January. The Indian cricket team skipper has now opened up about fatherhood.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 14, 2021 05:19 PM IST
Virat Kohli spoke about turning a father and raising Vamika with Anushka Sharma.

Actor-producer Anushka Sharma and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli welcomed their daughter, Vamika, in January this year. While the couple is keeping her away from the limelight, the Royal Challenger Bangalore captain recently opened up about embracing fatherhood and the changes his daughter has brought about in their life.

In a special interview as part of the ongoing Indian Premier League, Virat said that the couple's lives have changed 'drastically'. He added that the connection both the parents feel with Vamika is unlike anything they have ever experienced before.

"Things change quite drastically. Everything you have been used to changes. You have to be totally aligned with taking care of another life that’s totally dependent on the mother primarily, but also dependent on the father. Both parents taking care of the child is a different environment altogether and something that we both (Anushka and him) have enjoyed thoroughly," he told television host Danish Sait.

"It’s been life changing. It has been a connect which has been different from anything that both of us have experienced before. Just to see your child smile, it can’t be put in words. I can’t express how it feels from within. It’s just been such a blessed and amazing period," Virat added.

In the past few months, Anushka has been spotted accompanying Virat during his matches. The family was spotted at the airport with other Indian cricket team players last month with Anushka hiding Vamika under a wrap.

Anushka recently returned to work in March. The actor was photographed outside her vanity. Earlier, speaking to a leading daily, Anushka had said how she planned to get back to work after childbirth, “I will be back to my shoots after I deliver my child, and will establish a system at home that ensures I can balance time between my child, home and professional life. I intend to keep working for as long as I live because acting truly makes me happy.”

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor says Saif Ali Khan and Taimur 'love being in the kitchen', reveals three things she takes to bed

Anushka was last seen in Zero, opposite Shah Rukh Khan. She has been away from the big screen ever since. However, she has been busy as a producer, having backed projects like Bulbbul and Paatal Lok last year. She is also backing Irrfan Khan's son Babil's acting debut movie, Qala.

