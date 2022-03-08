Virat Kohli gets Geeta Basra's praise for keeping Anushka Sharma close during 100th Test ceremony: 'Never seen that'

Actor Geeta Basra, who is married to former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, has applauded Virat Kohli for supporting his wife Anushka Sharma. Geeta said that Virat was changing the rules when he had Anushka Sharma standing by him on the field before he started playing his 100th Test match in Mohali, Punjab, last week. Also Read| Anushka bowls in nets during Chakda Xpress prep, fan asks her to play with Virat

Anushka had accompanied Virat as he was given a ceremonial cap by former cricketer and current Indian national team head coach Rahul Dravid to mark his 100th Test match. Their daughter, Vamika, and Virat's mother and brother were watching the ceremony from the stands.

Speaking to Bollywood Life, Geeta was asked her opinion on the trolling that Anushka Sharma has often received when Virat Kohli hasn't performed well on the pitch. In response, she said, "It's so great the way she is there with him through it all. I think it's the first time I saw pictures where on the 100th Test match, there's a wife standing next to him to receive the award. I think it's fabulous. He (Virat) is changing standards, he is changing rules, because for him that's his family, his wife is his family."

Geeta added, "And I think it's great that the support of Anushka for Virat is equal to the support of Virat for Anushka. So I really loved the fact, I don't think I have ever seen that kind of support at someone's 100th Test match, and I think it's fabulous. He is changing rules, and I think that's nice. I think it's great to see that. I think times have changed, and like I said it's great to see that shift. It's great to see the thinking that has changed."

Ahead of his 100th Test match on March 4, Virat had given a shout-out to his wife for being his "pillar of strength" and helping him evolve into a better person. "Anushka has been a huge influence in my life. Eventually the influence in your life filters down to your game as well. Game is part of life. I have become a completely changed man for all the right reasons. I have evolved in the right way," the cricketer had said.

