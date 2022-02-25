Anushka Sharma bowls in nets during Chakda Xpress prep, fan asks her to play 2-3 overs with Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma has stepped into the shoes of cricketer Jhulan Goswami for the upcoming biopic, Chakda Xpress. The actor has shared new pictures of herself bowling at the nets. She is busy prepping for the film which requires her to perfect her bowling skills since Jhulan holds a record for the highest number of wickets taken in Women's One Day International cricket.

Sharing a close-up shot of her holding a ball and a picture of her in action, Anushka wrote on Instagram, "Grip by grip #prep #ChakdaXpress." Jhulan Goswami reacted to her post, saying, “Very nice,” with a thumbs up icon.

A fan tagged cricketer Smriti Mandhana and wrote, "@smriti_mandhana you got a competitor now." Another said, “Behn jii zara do teen over bhaiya jii ko bhi karo thoda practice ho jaega (Sister, please bowl 2-3 overs for Virat Kohli also, he can practice).” A fan even suggested an alternate title for the film, calling it “Anushka Express.”

Anushka will soon be leaving for the UK to shoot for the film. A source said, “Chakda Xpress will have a very important shooting schedule in UK as no stone will be unturned to make this film the biggest sporting film on a woman sports icon of India. Anushka is expected to shoot in UK for close to a month! When was the last time you heard a sports film based on an Indian woman have a 30 day production schedule in England? Never!”

Anushka calls the film "an underdog story" in the history of Indian cricket. She said in a statement, "At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket."

Chakda Xpress will release on Netflix. Produced by Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Ssharma's Clean Slate Filmz, the film will be directed by Prosit Roy.

Anushka was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero in 2018. She has since produced projects like Paatal Lok, Bulbbul and has a few more in pipeline.

