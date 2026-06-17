Virat Kohli gives piggyback ride to baby boy Akaay during day out in the park with Anushka Sharma, fans go ‘aww’

Cricketer Virat Kohli's latest viral moment has nothing to do with cricket. The icon was recently spotted enjoying a family day out in the UK with his wife Anushka Sharma and their children, but it was his adorable piggyback ride for son Akaay that stole the show. And the father-son moment has left fans saying, "aww." After dating for almost four years, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in Italy in December in 2017. Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s day out Several images of Virat and Anushka spending some quality time with their kids and friends in the UK have surfaced on social media. One image set against a lush green backdrop captures a father-son moment between Virat and little Akaay. Dressed casually in a black shirt paired with light-coloured trousers, Virat is seen holding his son close in his arms as the two enjoy a quiet stroll across the lawn. In another image, Virat is seen beaming with joy as he gives his son a piggyback ride. Akaay's face remains hidden in both photographs. In another picture, Virat and Anushka are seen talking to their friends during a relaxed day out at a park. Enjoying the sunny weather, the couple can be spotted from behind as they engage in conversation.

The adorable snapshots of Virat soaking up dad life with little Akaay sent fans into a frenzy, with social media flooded with heart emojis, aww-filled reactions, and praise for the cricketer. “Family time well deserved while he recovers for the upcoming series,” one wrote, with another gushing, “Akaay is growing up with a legend, but to him, he's just Dad.” “Virat Kohli is enjoying time with family in London,” one wrote. Another social media user shared, “Cheeku hanging out with chota cheeku.” One comment read, “VIRAT KOHLI WITH HIS SON AKAAY. Beautiful pictures of the Day!” “Kohli saab spotted enjoying quality family time at a UK park. Pure bliss with his loved ones away from cricket. These moments are everything,” one fan wrote, with another fan calling Virat a “family man”.