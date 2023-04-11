Virat Kohli shares swimming pool pic with Vamika; fans call them 'cutest father and daughter'. See post

Virat Kohli shared a candid photo of himself and daughter Vamika Kohli on Instagram. On Tuesday, the cricketer dropped a cute poolside photo of the two, in which their faces were not visible, as they sat near the water. Virat wore blue swimwear and a beige cap, while Vamika was in a cute aqua blue and pink swimsuit. He held her close as they sat next to one another. Earlier, photos of Anushka Sharma cheering for Virat during an India Premier League (IPL) match in Bengaluru on Monday were shared by fans online. Also read: Virat Kohli opens up about not being fair to Anushka Sharma during bad spell

Virat Kohli shared a picture of himself with his and Anushka Sharma's daughter Vamika Kohli.

Sharing their pool photo, Virat added a red heart emoji to his caption. A can comment on his post read, "The cutest father daughter duo that everyone was waiting for." A fan also wrote, "King with his princess." One more commented, “Picture of the day.”

Anushka and Virat were spotted together at Dior's Mumbai show last month, where they sat in the front row. They also appeared together at earlier events. Anushka and Virat married in 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Italy after dating for some years. They welcomed daughter Vamika Kohli in January 2021.

In a 2023 interview, Virat Kohli spoke about wife-actor Anushka Sharma, and said she has made 'massive sacrifices' as a mother in the last two years. The cricketer said that looking at how Anushka led her life made him realise that 'whatever problems he had were nothing'. "The way things have been in the past two years, we have had our child and, as a mother, the sacrifices that she made have been massive. Looking at her, I realised whatever problems I had were nothing. As far as expectations are concerned, as long as your family loves you for who you are, you don’t expect much because that is the basic requirement," Virat had said during his RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore) podcast.

Anushka was last seen on the big screen in the 2018 film Zero along with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She recently featured in a cameo appearance in the Netflix film Qala (2022). She was seen in the song Ghodey Pe Sawaar. Anushka will next be seen in Chakda Xpress, her first project after the birth of daughter Vamika. The film is based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

