Vishal Bhardwaj says 'We are conditioned to think Imran Khan is a bad actor'

Vishal Bhardwaj has said that the audience has been conditioned to believe that Imran Khan is a bad actor. He was speaking with The Lallantop when Vishal recalled working with Imran Khaan in Matru Ki Bijli Ka Mandola. Vishal is currently promoting his new show, Charlie Chopra & the Mystery of Solang Valley. (Also read: Vishal Bhardwaj, Tabu's Khufiya to release on Netflix on October 5)

Ajay Devgn was the first choice for Matru Ki Bijli Ka Mandola

Anushka Sharma and Imran Khan in a still from Vishal Bhardwaj's Matru Ki Bijli Ka Mandola.

Talking about Matru Ki Bijli Ka Mandola, Vishal said that the topic of the farmers' land being grabbed in the name of progress intrigued him and Bertolt Brecht's play inspired the story. When the interviewer said that the film's casting was a bit off as Pankaj Kapur was pitched opposite Imran Khan, the filmmaker said that Ajay Devgn was originally supposed to do the role but he walked away to accommodate Son of Sardar.

'We are biased against Imran Khan

"I can now say that. I was very angry. The number of films that got canned is double of what I have made, including Midnight's Children, which was so close to my heart. If I directed 11 films, 22 were shut down. I was very angry and just wanted to make the film with anyone, I just wanted to tell the story. I just made the film with whoever was available at the time. And I think we are a little biased against Imran. We have been conditioned to think he is a bad actor. I am not saying he is Uttam Kumar or Dilip Kumar, but we have been conditioned. Never said that he is a weak actor,” Vishal added in the interview.

Naseeruddin and Vishal

During the interview, he also recalled the time he worked with Naseeruddin Shah and revealed that the veteran actor was supposed to play the role eventually essayed by Makarand Deshpande in Makdi, but he made excuses and did not do it. "Mujhe laga wo bahane bana ke nikal gae (I felt he just made excuses and walked out)." The filmmaker also said that he later gave the script of Maqbool to Naseeruddin and asked him to choose one role. He initially chose the role of Abba (Pankaj Kapur's part), but later asked to be given the role of Inspector Pandit.

More about Imran Khan

After appearing with Kangana Ranaut in Katti Batti, Imran took a break from films and is now back in the limelight again. He is set to make his comeback soon, he announced on Instagram.

