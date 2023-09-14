Khufiya: Vishal Bhardwaj, Tabu's thriller to release on Netflix India on October 5. Watch promo

Khufiya date announcement promo

Netflix India took to Instagram on Thursday to post a promo that cleverly announced the release date of the spy thriller. It sees Tabu's spy character from the film asking her colleague to zoom into the CCTV footage of what seems like a secret camera. We see a ‘khufiya’ character send a secret message via a fax machine. When we zoom in, we see the fax paper reveal the date of the film: October 5.

Netflix India's caption with the promo read, “Kuch raaz, raaz hi rahe to behtar hai (Some secrets are better kept as secrets). But not this one (eyes emoji).”

Khufiya is Tabu and Vishal's third film together

Tabu and Vishal's onscreen collaboration goes back two decades to the latter's 2003 gangster drama Maqbool, that starred Tabu opposite Irrfan Khan. They collaborated again for the 2014 crime drama Haider, in which Tabu played the mother of the titular character Haider, played by Shahid Kapoor. Both these films were adaptations of William Shakespeare's classic plays Macbeth and Hamlet, respectively.

Besides the two directorials of Vishal, Tabu has also acted in Meghna Gulzar's 2015 whodunit, co-written by Vishal. Earlier this year, she was also a part of Vishal's son Aasman Bhardwaj's directorial debut, Kuttey.

At the teaser launch of Khufiya last year, when Vishal was asked what the secret sauce to his explosive onscreen collaboration with Tabu is, he replied that it's “love.”

About Khufiya

The neo-noir spy thriller is based on Amar Bhushan's espionage novel Escape to Nowhere. It also stars Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Ashish Vidyarthi. Out of these, Wamiqa has previously collaborated with Vishal for his short film in the Prime Video India anthology Modern Love Mumbai last year and his short film earlier this year, Fursat, opposite Ishaan Khatter.

