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Vishal Bhardwaj, Shaunak Sen to mentor 40 lakh film co-production fund for new filmmakers

Vishal Bhardwaj, Shaunak Sen are mentors for a feature film co-production fund launched by Humans of Cinema and Safarnaama Pictures.

May 15, 2026 12:11 pm IST
PTI |
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Acclaimed filmmakers Vishal Bhardwaj and Shaunak Sen have stepped forward as mentors to empower India's next generation of independent directors.

Vishal Bhardwaj and Shaunak Sen are backing a film co-production fund for a new filmmaker.

Humans of Cinema and Safarnaama Pictures have launched a feature film co-production fund of 40 lakh, designed to back an emerging filmmaker with a distinct voice and a clear vision.

Bhardwaj and Sen have joined the initiative as mentors, and the latter is also attached as an executive producer on one of the films.

Bhardwaj, the director of critical hits such as Maqbool, Omkara, Kaminey, and Haider, said he is delighted to lend his support to the budding filmmakers in the country.

“Independent cinema survives because some people choose to believe in voices before the world discovers them. I'm happy to support an initiative that hopes to find and nurture the next fearless generation of filmmakers from India,” the filmmaker said in a statement.

The fund is open to all Indian citizens aged 18 and above who have directed at least two short films or one feature film.

The jury for the fund includes actor Imran Khan, filmmaker Arati Kadav, who garnered wide acclaim for her films, "Cargo" and "Mrs", producer Aman Mann of "All That Breathes" fame, and renowned author and festival director Aseem Chhabra.

The jury also expressed a collective urgency for such a platform.

"Initiatives to discover and nurture the next generation of filmmaking talent are sorely needed, and I am thrilled to support the HOC Film fund," Imran, best known for rom-coms like "Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Naa", "I Hate Luv Storys", and "Break Ke Baad", said.

Kadav called the co-production fund a "logical next step".

“I am excited to see the young voices and stories I will meet through this venture, and I hope this goes from strength to strength in the coming years, where we will see many brilliant and radical voices finding support in this ecosystem.”

 
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