Vishal Dadlani reminds Kangana Ranaut of Bhagat Singh ‘so she never again dares to forget’

Music composer Vishal Dadlani has reacted to Kangana Ranaut's recent remark on India's independence and calling it ‘bheekh (alms)’. He shared a post to ‘remind’ her about India’s freedom fighters ‘so she never again dares to forget’.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He shared a selfie in which he wore a tee with Bhagat Singh’s portrait on it. He wrote along with the picture, “Remind the lady who said our Independence was ‘bheekh’. The man on my t-shirt is Shaheed Sardar Bhagat Singh, atheist, poet philosopher, Freedom Fighter, son of India, and son of a Farmer. He gave his life for our freedom, for India's Independence at age 23, and went to the gallows with a smile and a song on his lips.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Remind her of him, of Sukhdev, of Rajguru, of Ashfaqullah, and all the many thousands of others who refused to bow, refused to beg. Remind her politely, but strongly, so she never again dares to forget,” he added.

Music composer Salim Merchant commented on the post, “I need this T-shirt.” Singer and TV actor Amit Tandon called him a ‘rockstar’.

Kangana remains firm on her statement and taking to Instagram Stories, asked ‘which war took place in 1947’. She also said that she would return her Padma Shri and apologise if anyone could prove her wrong.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut offers to return Padma Shri if proven wrong about freedom comment, asks 'which war took place in 1947'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She said, “Just to set the records (sic) straight... 1857 first collective fight for freedom along with sacrifice of greats like Subhash Chandra Bose, Rani Laxmibai and Veer Savarkar ji ... 1857 I know but which war took place in 1947 I am not aware, if someone can bring to my awareness I will give back my Padma Shri and apologise also… please help me with this.”

Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Friday asked the Centre to take back Kangana’s Padma Shri and sought her immediate arrest.