Kangana Ranaut says 'you will know soon' when asked about her partner, reveals she wants to get married in five years

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday said that she wants to be married and have babies in the next five years. In a new interview, she also revealed that she is in a happy place, personally, and added that she will share details soon.

Kangana Ranaut's interview comes a few days after she was honoured with the Padma Shri award. She received the prestigious award from President Ram Nath Kovind at a ceremony hosted at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Speaking with Times Now, Kangana responded to a question on where she sees herself five years from now. “I definitely want to be married and have babies. I see myself as a mother five years down the line and as a wife, and of course as someone who is actively participating in the vision of new India,” she said.

When asked if she is working on the project of being a mother and a wife in five years, Kangana laughed and then responded with, “Yes.” She was then asked about her partner and she said, "You will know soon." When asked if she is in a happy place in love, she said, "Yes of course," and continued, "There is no such place in love but yes, kind of." On being prodded for details, she said, "Let's move on. You will know. Very soon."

After receiving the Padma Shri, Kangana took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself with President Kovind. She captioned it, "Long ago when I started my career ….A question bothered me … I asked myself some want money, some want fans …. some seek fame and some just want attention …. What do I want? Deep down I always knew as a girl child I wanted to earn respect and that is my treasure. Thank you India for this gift."

Recently, Kangana's production venture Tiku Weds Sheru, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, started filming. It also features actor Avneet Kaur and will be directed by Sai Kabir. She is producing the film, her maiden digital venture, under her production house Manikarnika Films.

Apart from Tiku weds Sheru, Kangana has several other projects in the pipeline. She will be seen in Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda, Emergency, Dhaakad, Tejas, Aparajita Ayodhya and The Incarnation: Sita.