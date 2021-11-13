Kangana Ranaut offers to return Padma Shri if proven wrong about freedom comment, asks 'which war took place in 1947'

Kangana Ranaut defended herself after being slammed for her ‘freedom’ remark. The actor said that she is ready to return her Padma Shri if someone can enlighten her about what took place in 1947.

Kangana had said that India attained freedom in 2014, when the Narendra Modi-led government came to power, and described the country’s ndependence in 1947 as “bheek”, or alms.

The actor took to Instagram Stories to share some excerpts from a book “just to set the records straight”. She wrote, “Everything is very clearly mentioned in the same interview 1857 first collective fight for freedom… along with sacrifice of greats like Subhash Chandra Bose, Rani Laxmibai and Veer Savarkar ji. 1857 I know but which war took place in 1947 I am not aware, if someone can bring to my awareness I will give back my Padma Shri and apologise also… please help me with this.”

Kangana Ranaut shared her views on Instagram Stories.

She further wrote, “I have worked in a feature film of a martyr Rani Laxmi Bai... extensively researched on the first fight of freedom 1857... nationalism rose so did right wing ... but why it died a sudden death? and why Gandhi let Bhagat Singh die ... why Neta Bose was killed and never got Gandhi ji's support? why line of partition was drawn by a white man... ?instead of celebrating freedom why Indians killed each other some of the answers I am seeking please help me find answers.”

Kangana Ranaut said she is ready to face consequences. “As far as Aazadi in 2014 concerned I specifically said physical Aazadi we may have but consciousness and conscience of India was set free in 2014... a dead civilisation came alive and fluttered its wing and now roaring and soaring high ... today for the first time ... people can't shame us for not speaking English or coming from small towns or using made in India products... everything is articulate and clear in the same interview... lekin jo chor hain unki toh jalegi ... koi bujha nahi sakta (those who have a guilty conscience will feel the burn, nothing can be done about it) ... Jai Hind.”

Kangana Ranaut explained her comment on Instagram Stories.

While the Aam Aadmi Party submitted an application to the Mumbai Police demanding a case against her for “seditious and inflammatory” comments, politicians across the spectrum, including BJP MP Varun Gandhi, were among the people who reacted with outrage at her comments.