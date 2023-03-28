Vivek Agnihotri calls Priyanka Chopra 'real life star': ‘Very very few quit and make their own universe of success’

After Kangana Ranaut, now filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has reacted to Priyanka Chopra's revelation about why she chose to make a career in the West. The former Miss World has revealed in a new interview that she was cornered in the industry, wasn't getting good offers and there was politics around her. Vivek called Priyanka ‘the real life star’. Also read: Kangana Ranaut says ‘everyone knows Karan Johar had banned Priyanka Chopra’ as latter opens up about moving west

Vivek Agnihotri has commented on Priyanka Chopra's latest statement. (AP/HT)

Responding to a Hindustan Times tweet about Priyanka Chopra, Vivek wrote on Twitter on Tuesday, “When big bullies bully, some kneel down, some surrender, some give up and leave, some take drugs, few have lost life too. Against this ‘impossible to defeat’ gang of bullies, very very few quit and make their own universe of success. Those are the real life stars.”

Vivek Agnihotri reacted to a HT tweet.

One of his followers commented on his tweet, “Good on her. I'm not her huge fan but I do give it to her for carving out an even bigger identity in the US, all on her own merit. She's also quite smart in terms of branding and marketing her image. But she's in showbiz and it's justified.” Another tweet read: “More power to her. Whether you like her or not, you cannot deny it's damn difficult to leave a comfortable life & established career, move someplace completely new, start from scratch & work your way up the success ladder.”

Hours before, Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to talk about how a “self made woman was made to leave India.” She wrote on Twitter, “Everyone knows Karan Johar had banned her. Media wrote extensively about her fall out with Karan Johar because of her friendship with SRK and movie mafia Cruella who is always looking for vulnerable outsiders saw a perfect punching bag in PC and went all out in harassing her to a point where she had to leave India.” She said he should be held accountable for “harassing outsiders".

For the first time, Priyanka has talked about being bullied in Bollywood. She told Dax Shepherd on his podcast Armchair Expert in a new interview, “I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break.”

