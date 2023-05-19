Vivek Agnihotri mocks Orhan Awatramani for his ‘working on myself' remark: ‘Ise kehte hain asli struggle’

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri reacted to a viral video of internet sensation Orhan Awatramani where he finally shared what he does for a living. His reply left many in splits when he answered that he is ‘working’ on himself. The Kashmir Files director became the latest to sarcastically comment on Orhan, more popularly known as Orry and omnipresent best friend to star kids Nysa Devgan, Janhvi Kapoor and Suhana Khan. Also read: Who is Orhan Awatramani: Nysa Devgan, Janhvi Kapoor and Suhana's omnipresent BFF

Vivek Agnihotri reacts to Orhan Awatramani interview.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the video from the internet, Vivek took a dig at Orry. He wrote, “The hardest working man of Bollywood. Ise kehte hain asli struggle (this is called real struggle).” Replying to him, a user wrote, “How urban elite struggles.” “People getting emotional after knowing his struggles,” added another one.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, actor Gulshan Devaiah commented, “Everyone regardless of socio economic standing has their fair share of struggles. Everyone also has their fair share of privileges. It’s generally a trend to take a shit on the ones who are more privileged than us. We forget that there are people who are less ..much less privileged than us in life. Faltu me logon ko low hanging fruit mat khilao my good sir (why to feed low hanging fruits to others).”

The video is from Orhan's interview with Cosmopolitan India. He had spilled the beans about his job profile, a question often asked by fans. He said, “I’m sleeping or I’m working. I work very hard." When asked if he has a 9 to 5 job, he answered, “No. I go to the gym and do a lot of self-reflection. Sometimes I do yoga, get a massage. You know, I’m working, but on myself.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He also added during the conversation that he cannot describe his profession as he is a “singer, songwriter, fashion designer, creative director, fashion stylist, executive assistant, shopper, buyer, a football player, art curator.” “I get offers all the time. But I don’t speak Hindi very well. A friend of mine loves Hindi movies, so we got together at her house to watch Padmaavat. It took me three days to watch the movie, because she had to keep translating it for me. I just didn’t know what was going on. Great film. Loved it. And now I’ve watched it like 30 times. So no—no Bollywood for me right now,” he clarified about his film debut in future.

Orhan first came to the media spotlight after he was regularly seen with Janhvi Kapoor. Later, he was seen hanging out with Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgan, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan and other star kids in Bollywood.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON