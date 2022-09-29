Vivek Agnihotri on not appearing on Koffee With Karan: ‘Sex isn't my primary concern though I enjoy it with my wife'

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri in a new interview talked about how he can consider appearing on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan. However, given the current state of the show, he said that he would give it a miss as his life doesn’t revolve around sex. Vivek also called the show ‘bullsh*t.’ Also read: Vivek Agnihotri says nepotism in Bollywood started only after 2000

Karan Johar’s infamous show is known for making unknown revelations about celebrities of Bollywood. Many a times, several personal and intimate details of the actors are also revealed during the show and some of them are often related to sex. Karan recently wrapped up the seventh season of Koffee With Karan.

When asked about attending Koffee With Karan if he was ever invited, Vivek Agnihotri told Brut India, “It depends. I mean, if the kind of show it is right now, definitely, I wouldn't go because I have nothing to contribute. I mean, I cannot talk, I'm more than middle-aged now. I have two kids. So I'm not... Sex is not the primary concern of my life. And I’ll feel odd sitting over there because it's so artificial. I am talking to you as well, I can speak on any subject, be it sex or any other subject? We can do that, I have no problems. But that’s the only centre of… so… I am very spiritual, I am not a very sex-centred person, though I enjoy it with my wife. But I am not a … It's not that my life revolves around only sex and who's ditching who… and who's sleeping around with who.”

“I think it is a bullshit programme also, because… what is it doing? Nobody relates with it, you're doing it only for your inner circle, for your friends and just to make each other happy, and some channels are paying for it. And people can see that this is a problem, you know. So if people get upset with all these news anchors who are screaming unnecessarily, then I think the both of them are exchanging notes. There is no difference between them,” The Kashmir Files director further added.

Earlier, it was Taapsee Pannu who said that her sex life is not interesting enough to get an invitation to Karan Johar’s show. To this, Karan recently broke his silence on the last episode. He revealed, “It's 12 episodes, you've got to choose combinations that add up. Just to tell Taapsee that when I will request and ask her to come on the show, where we can work out an exciting combination. And she declines me, I'll be sad.”

