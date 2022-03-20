Vivek Agnihotri requests Haryana CM to stop 'illegal' screening of The Kashmir Files: 'Respect creative business'

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has shared a poster and requested the Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar to stop the screening of his latest film The Kashmir Files in Rewari. Vivek was referring to the free screening scheduled to be held on Sunday evening. It has been reportedly organised by the district chief of a group called Panchnand. (Also read: The Kashmir Files BO day 9: Film mints ₹24 cr, set to cross ₹150 cr mark)

Vivek specified in his tweet that showing the film in the open and for free is a criminal offense. Sharing a poster for the movie screening, Vivek tweeted, "Showing #TheKashmirFiles like this in open and free is a CRIMINAL OFFENCE. Dear @mlkhattar ji, I’d request you to stop this. Political leaders must respect creative business and true Nationalism and Social service mean buying tickets in a legal and peaceful manner."

One Twitter user asked if everything was about business, and the filmmaker responded with, “It’s illegal to show a movie like this. I am sure you won’t encourage anything that is illegal.”

The poster also has the faces of former MLA Randhir Singh Kapriwas and "young leader" Mukesh Kapdiwas. Randhir Singh is a BJP leader. The poster also mentioned that the screening will be held at 6:30 pm on Sunday in Swarna Jayanti Parkin Model Town, Rewari. The extent of their involvement in the screening is unknown.

The Kashmir Files released in theatres on March 11. Directed by Vivek, the movie stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, and Darshan Kumaar, among others. The film revolves around the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990.

The Kashmir Files has earned ₹141 crore in nine days of the release. The film has been declared tax-free in several states including Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Goa, Haryana, Gujarat, and Uttarakhand. It has also received endorsement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

