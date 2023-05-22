Vivek Agnihotri says films are replaced with fashion at Cannes: Most of them are not even actors…

After mentioning that the Cannes Film Festival is for films and not fashion, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri once again took to Twitter on Monday and shared his disappointment on “the death" of the festival. He pointed out that the ones making heads turn on the Cannes red carpet were not even actors or related to films in any way. Also read: Nandita Das misses Cannes, revisits memories: 'People seem to forget that it is festival of films and not of clothes'

Vivek Agnihotri has again made a statement about the Cannes Film Festival. (Hindustan Times)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing a screenshot of a newspaper showing various celebs on the Cannes red carpet, he tweeted, “So sad to see the death of Cannes Film Festival. Most of these are not even actors or have any film showing at Cannes. Films are replaced with fashion. Actors with SM influencers. Film Journalism with… you know what… And FILMMAKERS… who cares about them? Om Shanti!”

Vivek Agnihotri tweeted about Cannes on Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Two days ago, he tweeted, “Do you know that Cannes Film Festival is about films? I thought I should remind you just in case you were thinking it’s a fashion show.” He had also shared a picture of Aishwarya Rai posing in a silver outfit at Cannes and had slammed the use of “costume slaves” who help an actor manage her dress on the red carpet. “Why are we becoming so stupid and oppressive just for such uncomfortable fashion?” he had written in his tweet.

Not only Vivek, Nandita Das and Meera Chopra have also spoken about how Cannes Film Festival is mostly about fashion now. On Sunday, Nandita shared several throwback pictures of herself in sarees during her earlier Cannes visit and wrote, “Sadly missing Cannes this year. Sometimes people seem to forget that it is a festival of films and not of clothes! Considering I can’t show you the amazing films I watched or the conversations I have had or take you back in time when Manto premiered there.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This year, among those who have walked the Cannes red carpet are Aishwarya Rai, Diana Penty, Sara Ali Khan, Esha Gupta, Vijay Varma, Manushi Chillar, Mrunal Thakur, Sapna Choudhary and Urvashi Rautela. The 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival 2023 started on May 16 and will conclude on May 27. Established in 1946, the festival serves as a platform for filmmakers to showcase their works and compete for prestigious awards.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON