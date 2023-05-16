Vivek Agnihotri shares why it's impossible for AI to replace designers and copywriters, Twitter divided

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri took to Twitter late Monday to shares his thoughts on the possibility of artificial intelligence replacing fashion designers, interior designers and copywriters. He said the clients can never share a perfect brief and this is why an artificial intelligence cannot do the job of designing or copywriting. Also read: Twitter reacts to Vivek Agnihotri saying 'people are marrying just for wedding pics': Only about show off these days

Vivek Agnihotri has now tweeted about AI. (Hindustan Times)

He tweeted, “A lot of people say that AI will replace interior designers, fashion designers, copywriters etc. I think it is impossible because clients will never be able to brief perfectly.”

Vivek Agnihotri on AI.

Reacting to his tweet, a Twitter user who claims to be a “inventor” wrote, "Jab hogi tab dekhi jayegi (we will see whatever happens)… Jokes apart @vivekagnihotri farmers use now machines…have they been replaced? How will client or anyone know so accurately and perfectly that AI has replaced those jobs and not govt policy or industry trend? Humans, after years of evolution and civilization, are not perfect, how do you expect machines to be so perfect?"

Responding to him, Vivek clarified, “That was a joke because clients can never give exact brief and keep changing briefs all the times… AI will get confused.”

A Twitter user agreed with Vivek and wrote, “Exactly especially Indian customer.” Another wrote, “Onsite eleventh-hour changes are Human things, for sure, it shall always be there.” However, many looked hopeful of AI replacing designers. Another Twitter user commented, “Someone will create an AI for perfect briefing.”

After the success of the 2022 film The Kashmir Files, Vivek is currently working on his next film, The Vaccine War. The new film revolves around India's contributions to the race to produce a Covid-19 vaccine during the pandemic. It is scheduled to release in the theatres around Independence Day this year in 11 languages.

Meanwhile, Vivek continues to make headlines with his tweets on various subjects. On Monday, he also slammed the idea of Jawans patrolling in Delhi Metro to check objectionable behaviour. Dance reels or kissing on Delhi Metro is not allowed anymore.

