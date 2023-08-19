Vivek Agnihotri slams 'modern dharm gurus': Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Karisma Kapoor ke sath video bana rahe hain

Vivek Agnihotri did not take any names, but criticised religious leaders for 'commercialisation of religion'. In a recent interview with Jist News, the filmmaker slammed 'modern dharm gurus (religious or spiritual leaders)' and questioned what was the need for these leaders to make videos with celebrities, such as Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut and Karisma Kapoor. Also read: Vivek Agnihotri accuses Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar of 'damaging India's cultural fabric'

Vivek Agnihotri on luxurious ashrams

Vivek Agnihotri asked why modern gurus need to make videos with celebs such as Kangana Ranaut.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vivek said in a promo video of an upcoming interview shared by Jist News that the so-called 'modern dharm gurus' have the most luxurious ashrams (places to find spiritual peace and tranquility). He said, “Aapne jo yeh modern dharm guru wagera falane, inke ashram dekhe hai apne? 5-star, 7-8-10-star resorts sharm kha jayenge inke saamne. Yeh private chartered planes mein ghoomte hain. Aap kalpana kariye ki Buddha private chartered planes mein ghoom rahe hain (Have you seen the ashrams of these so-called modern gurus? They are more luxurious than 5-star or even 7-star hotels. These gurus use private chartered planes, can you even imagine Lord Buddha doing anything similar?”

Vivek Agnihotri slams modern gurus

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He further asked why these gurus needed to make videos with celebrities or pose for pictures with them. Vivek said, "10-50 bodyguards chal rahe hai Buddha ke sath, aur unke aage-peeche log khade huye hain, koi unke joote ke feeteh bandh raha hai, ko unko mala pehna raha hai. Maine apni aankhon se dekha hai main iss liye bol raha hoon. Main koi suni-sunai dharnayo ki baat nahi kar raha hoon. Aur Gautam Buddha ke kamre hai jo aap ₹20,000 mein khareed rahe hain. Phir Gautam Buddha ja ke kabhi Akshay Kumar ke sath, kabhi Kangana Ranaut ke saath, kabhi Karisma Kapoor ke sath video bana rahe hain, ya photo kheech rahe hain. Kabhi aap yeh kalpana kar sakte hain? Yeh kaunsa dharma hai (Can you imagine Lord Buddha with 10-50 bodyguards, being surrounded by people, who tie his shoelaces, put garlands around his neck, or having rooms priced at ₹20,000 at his ashram? Can you imagine him making videos and taking photos with celebs, sometimes with Akshay Kumar, other times with Kangana Ranaut, Karisma Kapoor? What kid of a religious activity is this)?"

Reactions to Vivek's remark

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Although Vivek did not name any gurus, many Instagram users commented on the promo video that he was hinting at Sadhguru. "No Sadhguru was hurt while making of this podcast," wrote a person. Another one said, "Ye Sadguru ki baat kar raha hai (He is talking about Sadhguru)..."

Many celebs, including Akshay and Kangana, as well as Samantha Ruth Prabhu, have shared videos with Sadhguru and spoken about him in social media posts.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON