Vivek Oberoi reveals he wanted to 'end things', was depressed: 'This is why I related to Sushant Singh Rajput...'

Actor Vivek Oberoi recently revealed he was depressed and surrounded by dark and negative thoughts at a point in his career. He said it was his family who held him and also credited his wife Priyanka Alva for helping him. He said he related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput who was found dead in his apartment. Also read: Vivek Oberoi refuses to speak about his past relationship with Aishwarya Rai

Sushant Singh Rajput died of suicide after making a successful shift from the television to film industry. In June 2020, he was found dead at his Bandra apartment.

During a recent interview, Vivek Oberoi said he felt the pain as the industry can be a cruel place. He told Bollywood Bubble, “This place can be cruel, brutal, trying to crush you.” He said it was the love of his family and fans which helped him. “The little prayers they make for me every now and then, that’s what kept it together for me. I just lost it otherwise. I am just constantly so upset with the negativity around me and maybe that was the agenda. The agenda is sometimes to break you mentally. But I think Priyanka had a big role in creating a haven for me now,” he added.

Vivek also admitted that he wanted to end things in a much darker sense. “Which is why I related to unfortunately what happened with Sushant or what happens with other people. I felt that darkness and pain. This place can be pretty cruel. They can be brutal with trying to crush you and when lies are spoken so many times, so loudly and so many, they become the truth. They force you to start believing that’s the truth about you but in hindsight with a lot of calmness, strength, and inner happiness, you realise that your truth is your truth and no one can take that away from you but you,” he shared.

Vivek was last seen in MX Player’s Dharavi Bank. Directed by Samit Kakkad, the crime web series also had Suniel Shetty and Sonali Kulkarni. The actor will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s OTT debut, Indian Police Force as IGP Rathore, alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty.

SUICIDE HELPLINE INFO:

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

