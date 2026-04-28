Wamiqa Gabbi celebrates her first 100 crore film with Bhooth Bangla, pens note for fans: ‘This is just the begining’

Filmmaker Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar’s reunion with Bhooth Bangla has received a thumbs-up from audiences despite mixed reviews from critics. The film has crossed the ₹100 crore mark both domestically and worldwide. The milestone is particularly special for Wamiqa Gabbi, as it marks her first ₹100 crore film. The actor took to social media to pen a heartfelt note expressing her gratitude.

Wamiqa Gabbi pens note as Bhooth Bangla becomes her first ₹ 100 crore film

Wamiqa Gabbi and Akshay Kumar's picture with Priyadarshan from Bhooth Bangla set.

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On Tuesday, Wamiqa shared a series of BTS pictures from the sets of Bhooth Bangla with the cast and crew on Instagram, celebrating the film’s success. She wrote, “My first 100 crore film. Grateful beyond words to @priyadarshan.official, @akshaykumar, @ektarkapoor and @f.a.a.r.a… along with the entire cast and crew who believed in this film and gave it everything. Bhooth Bangla is as much yours as it is ours.”

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{{^usCountry}} She further expressed her gratitude to the audience, adding, “And to the audience… thank you for seeing it, feeling it, and slowly making space for it… and for me. 🙏🏽 Every step here has been earned, learned, and deeply felt. This is just the beginning… I’ll keep showing up, keep growing, and keep entertaining you… always.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She further expressed her gratitude to the audience, adding, “And to the audience… thank you for seeing it, feeling it, and slowly making space for it… and for me. 🙏🏽 Every step here has been earned, learned, and deeply felt. This is just the beginning… I’ll keep showing up, keep growing, and keep entertaining you… always.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Wamiqa began her career as a teenager in Imtiaz Ali’s Jab We Met, where she played one of Kareena Kapoor’s cousins. After taking on minor roles in films such as Love Aaj Kal and Mausam, she landed her first lead role in the 2013 film Sixteen. She later made her mark in Punjabi cinema with Tu Mera 22 Main Tera 22, alongside Amrinder Gill and Honey Singh, which was a hit. She went on to expand her career across industries, making her Tamil debut with the 2016 romantic drama Maalai Naerathu Mayakkam and her Malayalam debut with the sports comedy Godha opposite Tovino Thomas. About Bhooth Bangla’s success {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Wamiqa began her career as a teenager in Imtiaz Ali’s Jab We Met, where she played one of Kareena Kapoor’s cousins. After taking on minor roles in films such as Love Aaj Kal and Mausam, she landed her first lead role in the 2013 film Sixteen. She later made her mark in Punjabi cinema with Tu Mera 22 Main Tera 22, alongside Amrinder Gill and Honey Singh, which was a hit. She went on to expand her career across industries, making her Tamil debut with the 2016 romantic drama Maalai Naerathu Mayakkam and her Malayalam debut with the sports comedy Godha opposite Tovino Thomas. About Bhooth Bangla’s success {{/usCountry}}

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Helmed by Priyadarshan, the horror-comedy stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role alongside Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal and Asrani in key roles. Released on April 17, the film opened to mixed reviews but has still managed to collect ₹117 crore net in India and ₹188 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk. The film marks Priyadarshan and Akshay’s reunion after over a decade, following hits such as Garam Masala, Hera Pheri, Bhagam Bhag and Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

In Bollywood, Wamiqa has also featured in films such as 83, Khufiya, Baby John, and Bhool Chuk Maaf. She is now awaiting the release of her upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. Helmed by Mudassar Aziz, the romantic comedy also stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on May 15, 2026.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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