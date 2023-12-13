Wamiqa Gabbi confuses fans with claims of being part of Baahubali. Here's what she actually meant

When Baahubali released in 2015, it changed the face of Indian cinema and put the Telugu stars featured in it on the world map. Director SS Rajamouli, actors Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati and Tamannaah Bhatia became overnight sensations, with Ramya Krishnan also receiving love for her performance. However, Wamiqa Gabbi recently made a statement that left fans of the film confused. (Also Read: Wamiqa Gabbi reveals she was in school when she acted in Jab We Met)

‘I was a part of Baahubali’

Wamiqa claims she was training for Baahubali(Instagram)

In an out of context clip shared on social media, Wamiqa tells Filmy Gyan that she was training for Baahubali but the project never took off. “I was doing it (Baahubali). Directors kept getting changing. And I was still there training (in sword fight). I kept asking if the director has been finalised. I don’t know why they shut down the project, I hope it restarts again,” she says.

Fans left confused

Given that it’s been a while since Baahubali hit screens and director SS Rajamouli even went on to helm the successful RRR, fans of the film were confused by her statement. “Directors kept changing,” wrote one person with laughter emojis, while another alleged, “director's keep changing it seems, it was SSR & his Father Dream Project ... don't tell ever stories to get fame (sic).” The clip was deleted later on but had caused enough confusion in the meantime.

How Wamiqa was a part of Baahubali

In reality, Wamiqa was a part of Baahubali and the directors did keep changing. Confused? The actor was part of the Netflix project Baahubali: Before the Beginning, which was based on the novels The Rise of Sivagami, Chaturanga and Queen of Mahishmathi. The series was supposed to serve as a prequel to Baahubali, with the focus on Ramya Krishnan’s character Sivagami.

Mrunal Thakur was initially roped in for the role which eventually went to Wamiqa. Deva Katta and Praveen Sattaru were supposed to helm the project in 2018. In 2021, Netflix reportedly scrapped the version that was shot and will revamp it in the future. Kunal Deshmukh was roped in to direct but he opted out of the project.

