Wamiqa Gabbi reveals she was in school when she acted with Kareena Kapoor and Shahid in Jab We Met: 'I was in 8th class'

Wamiqa Gabbi, who is basking in the success of her Prime Video series Jubilee, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, has reacted to her cameo appearance in Imtiaz Ali's Jab We Met. She had made her film debut in Jab We Met in 2007. The actor, who was then a teenager, had appeared as one of Geet's many cousins in the romantic drama co-starring Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor. (Also read: Jubilee actor Wamiqa Gabbi is embarrassed on watching her Jab We Met scene. Watch) Wamiqa Gabbi can currently be seen in the Prime Video series Jubilee.

Recently the brief 15-seconds video was shared online on Twitter. Wamiqa, who was tagged in the post, even reacted to it and wrote, "Oh noh," and added see no evil monkey, pleading face and smiling face with three hearts emoticons. In the short video clip, the then teenager was seen teasing her older cousin Geet (Kareena) as she returns home with Aditya (Shahid Kapoor), who everyone in the family assumes to be her fiancé.

Now in an interview with DNA, the actor talked about her experience of working on the sets of Jab We Met and said, "I was in eighth class, when I shot for Jab We Met. I was learning dance at an academy and basically, its owner was the coordinator of the Hindi films that were shot in Punjab. So, he told me and my father that there is a film starring Shahid and Kareena and the role is of one of the small sisters of Kareena, so he asked if I would be willing to do it. I said yes. This was my first opportunity to be on a film set. I was like, 'Sure, I would love to be there'. I would love to just be on the set and understand how films are made. That's how I bagged that chance."

In Jubilee, Wamiqa played the role of Niloufer Qureshi, a courtesan from Lucknow who comes to Bombay to become an actress. Her performance was positively received by the audience and critics. Wamiqa was also seen in last year's Prime Video anthology Modern Love: Mumbai in a segment directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. She is all set to reunite with the director for his Netflix film Khufiya starring Tabu and Ali Fazal.

