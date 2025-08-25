Search
Mon, Aug 25, 2025
New Delhi oC

War 2 box office collection day 12: Hrithik, Jr NTR film continues to struggle, yet to touch 250 crore in India

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Ritika Kumar
Updated on: Aug 25, 2025 10:07 pm IST

War 2 box office collection day 12: Ayan Mukerji's latest film from the YRF Spy Universe, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, had a tough time since release.

War 2 box office collection day 12: Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji’s action spectacle War 2, which stars Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, has seen a gradual decline in box office momentum over its first 12 days. As per early estimates, the film earned approximately 1.66 crore India net on its 12th day, bringing its total domestic earnings to around 223.66 crore across all languages, according to a report by Sacnilk.

War 2 box office collection day 12: War 2 is part of YRF's expansive spy universe. The film opened strong but has seen decreasing collections, particularly in the Hindi market, while remaining a major opener of the year.
War 2 box office collection day 12: War 2 is part of YRF's expansive spy universe. The film opened strong but has seen decreasing collections, particularly in the Hindi market, while remaining a major opener of the year.

War 2 box office report for 12 days

The film, part of YRF’s expanding Spy Universe, had a solid start on Day 1 with 52 crore, driven by impressive performances in both Hindi ( 29 crore) and Telugu ( 22.75 crore) markets. It peaked on Day 2 with 57.85 crore, marking an 11.25% growth, but then saw a sharp drop over the weekend, collecting 33.25 crore on Saturday and 32.65 crore on Sunday.

Weekdays saw predictable declines: 8.75 crore on Monday, 9 crore on Tuesday, 5.75 crore on Wednesday, and 5 crore on Thursday, closing Week 1 at 204.25 crore. The second weekend saw moderate gains: 4 crore on Friday, 6.5 crore on Saturday, and 7.25 crore on Sunday. On Day 12 (Monday of Week 2), the film earned 1.66 crore, bringing the 12-day total to 223.66 crore. Hindi dominated collections with 150.4 crore in the first week alone, followed by Telugu with 52.2 crore, and Tamil contributed marginally.

War 2 occupancy

On its 12th day, War 2 recorded modest occupancy levels across languages. Hindi showings saw an overall occupancy of 7.60%, while the Telugu version performed better with 14.66%. The drop reflects the film’s fading momentum at the box office, particularly in the Hindi belt, despite a strong opening week.

About War 2

Despite underperforming in terms of sustainability, War 2 remains one of the biggest openers of the year. The film stars Hrithik Roshan reprising his role as Kabir, alongside NT Rama Rao Jr. and Kiara Advani. With its post-credit scene teasing the next film in the franchise, Alpha, YRF continues to build its ambitious Spy Universe following Pathaan and the Tiger series.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / War 2 box office collection day 12: Hrithik, Jr NTR film continues to struggle, yet to touch 250 crore in India
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On