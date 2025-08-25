War 2 box office collection day 12: Hrithik, Jr NTR film continues to struggle, yet to touch ₹250 crore in India
War 2 box office collection day 12: Ayan Mukerji's latest film from the YRF Spy Universe, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, had a tough time since release.
War 2 box office collection day 12: Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji’s action spectacle War 2, which stars Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, has seen a gradual decline in box office momentum over its first 12 days. As per early estimates, the film earned approximately ₹1.66 crore India net on its 12th day, bringing its total domestic earnings to around ₹223.66 crore across all languages, according to a report by Sacnilk.
War 2 box office report for 12 days
The film, part of YRF’s expanding Spy Universe, had a solid start on Day 1 with ₹52 crore, driven by impressive performances in both Hindi ( ₹29 crore) and Telugu ( ₹22.75 crore) markets. It peaked on Day 2 with ₹57.85 crore, marking an 11.25% growth, but then saw a sharp drop over the weekend, collecting ₹33.25 crore on Saturday and ₹32.65 crore on Sunday.
Weekdays saw predictable declines: ₹8.75 crore on Monday, ₹9 crore on Tuesday, ₹5.75 crore on Wednesday, and ₹5 crore on Thursday, closing Week 1 at ₹204.25 crore. The second weekend saw moderate gains: ₹4 crore on Friday, ₹6.5 crore on Saturday, and ₹7.25 crore on Sunday. On Day 12 (Monday of Week 2), the film earned ₹1.66 crore, bringing the 12-day total to ₹223.66 crore. Hindi dominated collections with ₹150.4 crore in the first week alone, followed by Telugu with ₹52.2 crore, and Tamil contributed marginally.
War 2 occupancy
On its 12th day, War 2 recorded modest occupancy levels across languages. Hindi showings saw an overall occupancy of 7.60%, while the Telugu version performed better with 14.66%. The drop reflects the film’s fading momentum at the box office, particularly in the Hindi belt, despite a strong opening week.
About War 2
Despite underperforming in terms of sustainability, War 2 remains one of the biggest openers of the year. The film stars Hrithik Roshan reprising his role as Kabir, alongside NT Rama Rao Jr. and Kiara Advani. With its post-credit scene teasing the next film in the franchise, Alpha, YRF continues to build its ambitious Spy Universe following Pathaan and the Tiger series.
