War 2 trailer: 'Ghost' Hrithik Roshan fights 'juggernaut' Jr NTR, Kiara Advani kicks butt; fans say 'Bollywood is back'

The trailer for Yash Raj Films' upcoming spy thriller War 2 was unleashed on Friday morning. The Ayan Mukerji film stars Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR as Indian spies who are on a warpath, battling each other. The film also stars Kiara Advani in the lead role. The first trailer of the film has piqued fans' interest and generated immense excitement. War 2 trailer: It's Hrithik Roshan vs Jr NTR in the grandest of fashions.

War 2 trailer

The trailer opens with both characters reciting their oaths as Indian soldiers and spies. Hrithik promises to relinquish his name and identity and become a ghost, while NTR vows to do all that others can't do. Both believe it's ‘India first’, yet, for some unknown reason, are out to destroy each other.

We get glimpses of Kiara Advani, first romancing Hrithik's Kabir, and later taking him on in hand-to-hand combat. Kiara finally gets some action in the film for herself, much to fans' delight. There is a glimpse of Ashutosh Rana, Kabir's handler, who seems disgusted with him and even spits on his face. He then declares: “He is a soldier. You are a soldier. And this is War!”

Fans react

The reactions to the trailer have been overwhelmingly positive. The trailer crossed half a million views on YouTube in just 30 minutes, with many fans commenting: “Bollywood is back”. One wrote, “It's aura versus aura here.” Another added, “Dono superstar dono hi tabahi (Both superstars and both are killing it) Hrithik sir and Ntr sir.” A comment summed up the sentiment, “Two legends. One war. No mercy. Just pure goosebumps!”

All about War 2

A sequel to YRF's 2018 hit War, the film sees Hrithik reprise his role as Indian super spy Kabir. The film is a part of the larger YRF Spy Universe, which also includes the Tiger films, Pathaan, as well as the upcoming Alpha. War 2 will release in theatres in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil on August 14.