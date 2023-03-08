Watch Juhi Chawla talk about becoming a star someday in vintage video: 'Bohut achi gaadiya hongi mere paas'

Juhi Chawla won the Miss India pageant in 1984, and had her breakthrough role in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, which was released in April 1988. In an old video of the actor that was shot a few months after her film released, Juhi gave a glimpse into her life away from films and how her life changed post the success of Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. In the 1988 interview, Juhi also opened up about her dreams – from becoming a big movie star to owning many cars and a big house. Juhi made her Bollywood debut with Sultanat in 1986. Also read: Old video showing Juhi Chawla at 1984 Miss Universe resurfaces, fans say 'she looks like Kiara Advani'. Watch

Juhi Chawla-starrer Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak was a modern adaptation of William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet. It featured her alongside Aamir Khan. Aamir and Juhi later worked in multiple films together such as Ishq and Hum Hain Raahi Pyar Ke. In one of her first interviews since the film became a box office hit, Juhi spoke about her dreams.

In an 1988 interview with Lehren, Juhi said, "What do I dream about? Okay now I want to be a big star someday. Bohut achi gaadiya hongi mere paas (I will have many nice cars), and a nice big, big house, and probably one nice fellow." She also said she spends her time 'fooling around' with friends, when not filming for a movie. Juhi added she goes for dance classes or plays badminton in her free time.

When asked how her fans behave with her, Juhi said, "Aaj kal mujhe bade phones aate hai. Dus-bees zaroor ayenge ek din mein. Toh kabhi-kabhi main phone le leti hoon kyunki unse baat karni chahiye. Jab main phone pe aati hoon toh unhe samajh nahi aata ki hum kya kehein? Kehte hain 'are you really Juhi?' Aur uske baad when I say 'yes I am Juhi speaking', they keep the phone down kyunki unko samajh nahi aata ab kya kahein. Aaj kal kafi letters bhi aate hain, almost a hundred, aur unme kafi dialogues likhe hote hai from Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, aur har ek mein yeh hoga zaroor ki humne dus bar dekhi, humne pandreh baar dekhi (I receive a lot of phone calls from fans, at least 10-15 a day. When I come on the phone to speak to them, they don't know what to say and keep the call after I tell them it was indeed me that they were talking to. I also get a lot of fan letters, around hundred of them. Most of them have dialogues of my film, and how people watched the movie 10-15 times)."

Juhi Chawla was last seen in Prime Video series Hush Hush (2022) alongside Soha Ali Khan, Ayesha Jhulka,Shahana Goswami and others. She is known for her performance in films such as Yes Boss, Darr, Ishq and more.

