Old video showing Juhi Chawla at 1984 Miss Universe resurfaces, fans say 'she looks like Kiara Advani'. Watch

Did you know actor Juhi Chawla was the winner of the Miss India pageant in 1984? She was only 18. Later in the same year, she went to represent India at Miss Universe. An old video of Juhi from the Miss Universe pageant has surfaced online. It features Juhi from the National Costume round which she won. Also read: Juhi Chawla shows her ‘love for traditional’ in first pics from Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's mehendi

The video opens with a look at younger-looking Juhi in a blue dress. She wears a sash which read ‘India’ while standing on stage with other participants from across the world. She flashes her evergreen smile and claps as others are called during the introduction round of the show.

The video fast forwards to the National Costume round of the pageant. Juhi graced the round in a pink embroidered lehenga. She paired it with traditional gold jewellery and a hair bun. She is heard introducing herself, “Namaste. I am Juhi Chawla from Bombay, India.” While Juhi didn't become Miss Universe of the year, she was the winner of the National Costume round.

Reacting to the old video, a fan wrote in the comment section, “She is so beautiful.” “Still the same,” added another one. Someone else also pointed out, “Still she is very successful eventually beauty pageants winners go to Bollywood and she was in top and more successful than Lara and Sushmita despite being Miss Universe. It's about luck as well.” Some even compared her to Kiara Advani.

Two years after Juhi was crowned as Miss India, she forayed into the acting industry with her first film, Sultanat in 1986. However, she rose to fame only after starring in the 1988 movie Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, in which she was cast opposite Aamir Khan. Juhi Chawla went on to rule the 80s and 90s with hit films like Bol Radha Bol, Mr and Mrs Khiladi, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Yes Boss, Ishq, Darr, Jhankaar Beats among others.

Juhi was last seen in Sharmaji Namkeen, which marked the last appearance of late Rishi Kapoor. The film also starred Paresh Rawal, Suhail Nayyar and Isha Talwar. Directed by Hitesh Bhatia, the film was released on 31 March 2022 after much delay.

