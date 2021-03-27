Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Watch Parineeti Chopra mimic Saina Nehwal's moves to perfection, train hard for biopic
Watch Parineeti Chopra mimic Saina Nehwal's moves to perfection, train hard for biopic

Actor Parineeti Chopra shared a bunch of pictures and videos showing her training for the recently released Saina. See them here.
By HT Entertainment Desk, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 10:27 AM IST
Parineeti Chopra with Saina Nehwal.

Parineeti Chopra has been winning praise for her work in the recently released sports drama, Saina. The actor on Friday dropped some behind-the-scenes pictures and videos showing her gruelling training sessions and other shoot photos.

Sharing the first lot of pictures and videos, Parineeti wrote, "Photo dump .. #SAINA The journey over 2 years." The first of the lot is a video showing Parineeti copying the moves of her coach. They seem to be playing a mock game.

Ranbir Kapoor has recovered from Covid-19, confirms his uncle Randhir

World Theatre Day: How has the pandemic affected theatre, made it take the digital route

Babil shares perils from a photoshoot as photographer asks him to look sexy

Take a tour of Priyanka's 'stunning' Indian restaurant Sona, with new video

Another picture shows Parineeti, sitting on a badminton court, exhausted after practice. In yet another picture, she is seen posing with Saina Nehwal.

She shared a second lot of pictures and wrote: "Photo dump 2. #SAINA." One of the pictures shows a moment from the film's shoot, while others are shots from the film itself.

Among the stars who complimented Parineeti for her work was actor Raveena Tandon. She wrote: "Just had the pleasure of seeing #saina !What a fantastically made movie ! Fantastic performances by lil Saina- played by a real junior champion #naishakaurbatwe , and ofcourse @ParineetiChopra you did us proud ! Effortlessly played! @NSaina a must watch for our children!"

Parineeti's cousin Priyanka Chopra had a word of praise for her too, even before the film had released. Priyanka had written: "Super proud @ParineetiChopra cannot wait to watch!!"

Also read: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies office with a ‘masculine and minimalistic theme’ designed by Gauri Khan

Writing about Saina, the Hindustan Times review said: "Unlike the sports biopics made on the Phogat sisters (Dangal), Mary Kom and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, what Saina lacks is the 'wow' factor. It's a simple story told in a simpler way. Her journey may have been uncontroversial, but even the parts that could have been fleshed out were ignored."

