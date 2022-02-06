Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / 'We are devastated': Neil Nitin Mukesh was named by Lata Mangeshkar, says his father is inconsolable
bollywood

‘We are devastated’: Neil Nitin Mukesh was named by Lata Mangeshkar, says his father is inconsolable

Neil Nitin Mukesh, who was named Neil by Lata Mangeshkar, has said his father Nitin Mukesh is inconsolable on the death of the legendary singer. 
Lata Mangeshkar had worked with Mukesh as well as Nitin Mukesh. 
Published on Feb 06, 2022 02:28 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh has shared that three generations of his family worked with music legend Lata Mangeshkar, who had given him his name. The veteran singer died on Sunday. 

Neil shared rare pictures of legendary singer and his grandfather Mukesh and father Nitin Mukesh on Twitter and wrote, “Cannot even begin to tell you what my family feels at this moment. We are devastated. For my fatherr@nitinmukesh9, music began with her and ended with her. He is inconsolable. Lata didi was the Goddess that my father and all of us worshiped SAAKSHAT SARASWATI."

He further wrote, “4 generations of the Mukesh Family simply love her. 3 have not only worked with her but owe our identities to her , don’t forget she named me. She is one with God, we will love you forever.”

Neil is the grandson of singing legend Mukesh, who was the voice of actors Raj Kapoor, Manoj Kumar, Feroz Khan, Sunil Dutt and Dilip Kumar in Hindi film industry. He worked closely with Lata Mangeshkar for quite a few decades. He sang Kai Baar Yuheen Dekha hai for the 1974 film Rajnigandha and National Film Award for Best Male Playback Singer for the same. The other song Rajnigandha Phool Tumhaare from the film was sung by Lata Mangeshkar. 

Lata Mangeshkar died at the age of 92. She had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on January 8, after she was diagnosed with Covid-19 and pneumonia.

Lata Mangeshkar had named Neil after astronaut Neil Armstrong. Neil did not become a singer like her or his grandfather and father but instead, tried his luck at acting. He has appeared in several films such as Johnny Gaddaar, New York, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Golmaal Again and Saaho.

Topics
lata mangeshkar neil nitin mukesh
