‘We need to fight the economic collapse’: Hema Malini urges unity as PM Modi warns of ‘return of massive poverty’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a stark warning about the state of the global economy on Saturday, as he addressed a community event in The Hague during his visit to the Netherlands, the second leg of his five-nation tour.

Hema Malini has called for unity and urgency following PM Modi's remarks on economic challenges.

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“First came the coronavirus pandemic, then wars began to erupt, and now the world is facing an energy crisis. This decade is increasingly turning into a decade of disasters for the world. We can all see that if these conditions are not changed swiftly, the achievements of many past decades could be undone. A very large section of the world’s population could once again be pushed into the quagmire of poverty,” he said.

What Hema Malini said

Now, Hema Malini, an actor who is also a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and represents the Mathura constituency in the Lok Sabha, has shared a note on her X account on the current climate where India is facing new challenges. She wrote a statement on her X account, which began: “Just a gentle reminder about the way the whole nation rallied behind the PM during those terrible Covid days! We fought the pandemic as a single force and came out strong and united as compared to other countries that collapsed under the strain!"

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{{^usCountry}} She went on to add, "The same kind of unity is required now. We need to fight the economic collapse that is threatening the whole world and emerge as a strong nation that hasn’t buckled under the pressure and tension. Let us show the world once more that we are made of sterner stuff. Let us respond to our PM’s clarion call and practise austerity and restraint and refrain from straining our economy so that we do not sink with the rest (folded hands emoticon) JAI HIND.” More details {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She went on to add, "The same kind of unity is required now. We need to fight the economic collapse that is threatening the whole world and emerge as a strong nation that hasn’t buckled under the pressure and tension. Let us show the world once more that we are made of sterner stuff. Let us respond to our PM’s clarion call and practise austerity and restraint and refrain from straining our economy so that we do not sink with the rest (folded hands emoticon) JAI HIND.” More details {{/usCountry}}

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The remarks came at a moment of acute economic anxiety across India, West Asia, and beyond. Days before his European tour, speaking in Hyderabad, PM Modi called on Indians to adopt voluntary austerity measures, urging them to work from home wherever possible, limit overseas travel, and reduce purchases of gold.

He described fuel conservation and saving foreign exchange as an act of “patriotism”, encouraging greater use of public transport, carpooling, and lower fertiliser consumption. “We must make efforts to use only as much as is needed to save foreign currency and reduce the adverse effects of war crises,” he said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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