Bollywood actor Sadia Khateeb is stepping into a bigger and more emotionally intense space with her upcoming romantic-action drama, Silaa. Also starring Harshvardhan Rane in the lead, the film is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Omung Kumar and blends romance, action and emotional redemption against large cinematic backdrops. After wrapping its extensive shoot schedule, the film has now moved into post-production ahead of its 2026 theatrical release.

‘We shot in a level-six danger cave’: Sadia Khateeb details gritty Silaa shoot with Harshvardhan Rane | Exclusive.(Instagram)

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In an exclusive conversation with Hindustan Times, Sadia reflected on her experience working on the film and revealed that the project pushed her far beyond her comfort zone as an actor.

Sadia speaks about the film

Interestingly, Silaa is the name of her character. Speaking about her experience on Silaa, Sadia admitted that the film challenged her in unexpected ways. “This film feels very different for me. I got to experience things I had never done before as an actor,” she shared.

One of the most physically demanding parts of the shoot involved filming inside a dangerous cave location during the Vietnam schedule. According to the actor, the experience remains one of the most unforgettable moments from the project. “We shot in a level-six danger cave. The experience itself was intense and unforgettable,” she revealed.

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{{^usCountry}} While the adventure and action elements may immediately grab attention in the trailer and visuals, Sadia believes the emotional heart of the film is what truly defines it. “People may see the scale and adventure first, but at its heart, it’s a very beautiful love story,” she said. An emotional story beneath the spectacle {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While the adventure and action elements may immediately grab attention in the trailer and visuals, Sadia believes the emotional heart of the film is what truly defines it. “People may see the scale and adventure first, but at its heart, it’s a very beautiful love story,” she said. An emotional story beneath the spectacle {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Despite the film’s grand visuals and large-scale action backdrop, Sadia explained that Silaa still stays emotionally rooted in its storytelling and relationships. The actor shared that the project allowed her to explore a more cinematic and larger-than-life performance space without losing emotional authenticity. “I genuinely cannot wait for audiences to see what we’ve created because there’s so much emotion and depth in it,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite the film’s grand visuals and large-scale action backdrop, Sadia explained that Silaa still stays emotionally rooted in its storytelling and relationships. The actor shared that the project allowed her to explore a more cinematic and larger-than-life performance space without losing emotional authenticity. “I genuinely cannot wait for audiences to see what we’ve created because there’s so much emotion and depth in it,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A larger-than-life romantic drama {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A larger-than-life romantic drama {{/usCountry}}

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The film has been shot across Vietnam, Kashmir and Mumbai, giving the story a visually expansive scale. The first motion poster had already hinted at the film’s dramatic emotional tone. Featuring Harshvardhan Rane and Sadia Khateeb locked in a blood-soaked embrace surrounded by fire and destruction, the visuals immediately sparked conversations online about the film’s tragic and intense love story.

The film shooting concluded in April 2026 and the makers shared the news with the cast and crew. Apart from the lead pair, the project also stars Karan Veer Mehra and Ipsitaa in key roles.Meanwhile, Sadia Khateeb was most recently seen in Daadi Ki Shaadi, alongside Neetu Kapoor, Kapil Sharma, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and more.

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