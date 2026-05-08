Harshvardhan Rane trains ‘in the middle of nowhere’ for Force 3; performs intense strength-focused workout routine

The workout intensifies further with overhand extended back pulls and dumbbell-based rowing variations, targeting deeper lat engagement and improving pulling strength. Harshvardhan also performs dumbbell shrugs to strengthen the trapezius muscles, enhancing neck and upper-back stability.

The session begins with resistance band exercises for triceps activation, focusing on controlled movement and joint stability before progressing into heavier compound work. He then moves into double-row variations using weights to strengthen his upper and mid-back, a key requirement for action choreography and stunt performance. This is followed by overhead shoulder movements designed to improve mobility and build shoulder endurance.

Bollywood actor Harshvardhan Rane recently gave fans a glimpse into his intense physical preparation for Force 3, revealing that he is training “in the middle of nowhere” while shooting for a demanding action sequence. Sharing a reel on Instagram on May 8, the 42-year-old actor showcased a disciplined, full-body strength workout designed specifically to build endurance, muscle control, and functional power for high-intensity action scenes. (Also read: Harshvardhan Rane shares emotional note on working with John Abraham )

In the caption, the actor explained why he couldn’t travel to Mumbai for structured gym training, citing over 5 hours of daily commute. Instead, he requested his trainer to set up a functional training zone on location, embracing a no-excuses approach despite limited infrastructure during the shoot.

He even added a playful scientific twist to his fitness routine, referencing Newton’s Second Law of Motion and writing: “F = m x a,” linking force, mass, and acceleration to his strength-driven training philosophy.

Harshvardhan further shared lighter moments from the set, joking about his daily routine: “Vit D from Sunlight, Vit B from Breakfast, and Vit F from Force3,” while posting another clip of himself having a simple outdoor breakfast, relaxing between training and shoot schedules.

About Harshvardhan Rane Harshvardhan Rane is an Indian actor known for his work in both Hindi and Telugu cinema. He began his on-screen career with the Telugu film Thakita Thakita and later made his Hindi debut with Sanam Teri Kasam.

On the work front, Rane has begun shooting for Force 3, which he announced on Instagram earlier this month. The film is written by Simaab Hashmi and directed by Bhav Dhulia, known for Khakee: The Bihar Chapter. The Force franchise started with Force, followed by Force 2. Rane confirmed his involvement in November 2025. His recent release is Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, and he will next appear in Sanam Teri Kasam 2.