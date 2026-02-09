Edit Profile
    Omung Kumar remembers Sunil Thapa: He was destined to play Priyanka Chopra’s coach in Mary Kom

    Nepali actor Sunil Thapa, known for his role in Mary Kom, passed away at 68 from a cardiac episode

    Published on: Feb 09, 2026 1:21 AM IST
    By Natasha Coutinho, Mumbai
    Nepali actor Sunil Thapa, 68, who played Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ boxing coach in Mary Kom (2014), died on Saturday following a cardiac episode. Filmmaker Omung Kumar, who directed the film, remembered the late actor and their association.

    The making of Mary Kom
    “We were looking for someone with the right physique and a very expressive face,” Omung recalls, adding, “When I saw a video of Sunil Thapaji, the superstar from Nepal, I was immediately kicked about it. I also remembered him from Ek Duuje Ke Liye (1981).”

    Omung believes the casting felt almost destined. “Two years before Mary Kom, I had sketched the coach’s character in my storyboard. When I met Thapaji, I realised the sketch looked exactly like him,” he says. He also recalls how Thapa became a source of strength for Priyanka after her father Ashok Chopra died days before the shoot began in 2013: “By the end of the film, Sunil had become like a father figure to her.”

    Thapa appeared in over 300 Nepali films. He was widely known for his iconic role as Rate Kaila in the film Chino and was recently seen in The Family Man Season 3.

