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Wednesday star Emma Myers is a 3 Idiots fan: ‘It is 4 hours long but you have the best time of your life’

Emma Myers, who played Enid Sinclair in Netflix's Wednesday, spoke about her love for Bollywood films.

May 28, 2026 12:19 pm IST
Written by Vibha Maru
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Emma Myers, who played the role of Enid Sinclair in the Netflix series Wednesday, has many fans in India, and many of them would be pleased to know that Emma is a huge Bollywood fan. In fact, her favourite Bollywood film is none other than 3 Idiots starring Aamir Khan.

Emma Myers loves Bollywood

Wednesday star Emma Myers talks about her love for Bollywood films.

Speaking on Hits Radio, Emma said, "I love Bollywood films. I think they are super fun. One of my favourite films ever is 3 Idiots. I show it to people all the time. It is 4 hours long but you have the best time of your life. There is also a two part saga called Baahubali, which I love."

When Jackie Chan became Aamir Khan’s fan

For the unversed, 3 Idiots was one of the biggest hits when it released in 2009. The groundbreaking film not only struck a chord with domestic audiences but also emerged as a massive success overseas, especially in China. The film was directed by Rajkumar Hirani. It starred Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan and Sharman Joshi in lead roles, while Kareena Kapoor Khan, Boman Irani, Mona Singh and Omi Vaidya played supporting characters.

 
aamir khan
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Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
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