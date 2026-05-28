Wednesday star Emma Myers is a 3 Idiots fan: ‘It is 4 hours long but you have the best time of your life’

Emma Myers, who played the role of Enid Sinclair in the Netflix series Wednesday, has many fans in India, and many of them would be pleased to know that Emma is a huge Bollywood fan. In fact, her favourite Bollywood film is none other than 3 Idiots starring Aamir Khan.

Emma Myers loves Bollywood

Wednesday star Emma Myers talks about her love for Bollywood films.

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Speaking on Hits Radio, Emma said, "I love Bollywood films. I think they are super fun. One of my favourite films ever is 3 Idiots. I show it to people all the time. It is 4 hours long but you have the best time of your life. There is also a two part saga called Baahubali, which I love."

When Jackie Chan became Aamir Khan’s fan

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{{^usCountry}} It isn’t the first time an international star has praised Aamir’s cult classic. Earlier, Jackie Chan admitted that he became an Aamir Khan fan immediately after watching the film. He said, "I watch very few Bollywood movies, but I loved 3 Idiots (2009). It was a huge success in Hong Kong. I became an Aamir Khan fan overnight. I think he is a terrific actor.” Steven Spielberg recognised Kareena from 3 Idiots {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It isn’t the first time an international star has praised Aamir’s cult classic. Earlier, Jackie Chan admitted that he became an Aamir Khan fan immediately after watching the film. He said, "I watch very few Bollywood movies, but I loved 3 Idiots (2009). It was a huge success in Hong Kong. I became an Aamir Khan fan overnight. I think he is a terrific actor.” Steven Spielberg recognised Kareena from 3 Idiots {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In fact, legendary Hollywood filmmaker Steven Spielberg once recognised Kareena Kapoor Khan at a restaurant because of her role in 3 Idiots. Kareena had recalled the incident during the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025 in Mumbai. She said, “I was actually in a restaurant, travelling somewhere, and Spielberg happened to be at the same place. This was many moons ago. Obviously it was around the time 3 Idiots had just released. He actually came up to me and asked, ‘Are you the girl in that very famous Indian film about three students?’ I said, ‘Yes, it’s me!’ He said, ‘My God, I loved that movie’. So, you know, I didn’t have to act in an English film for him to have seen 3 Idiots. That, I think, was a special moment for us." About 3 Idiots {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In fact, legendary Hollywood filmmaker Steven Spielberg once recognised Kareena Kapoor Khan at a restaurant because of her role in 3 Idiots. Kareena had recalled the incident during the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025 in Mumbai. She said, “I was actually in a restaurant, travelling somewhere, and Spielberg happened to be at the same place. This was many moons ago. Obviously it was around the time 3 Idiots had just released. He actually came up to me and asked, ‘Are you the girl in that very famous Indian film about three students?’ I said, ‘Yes, it’s me!’ He said, ‘My God, I loved that movie’. So, you know, I didn’t have to act in an English film for him to have seen 3 Idiots. That, I think, was a special moment for us." About 3 Idiots {{/usCountry}}

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For the unversed, 3 Idiots was one of the biggest hits when it released in 2009. The groundbreaking film not only struck a chord with domestic audiences but also emerged as a massive success overseas, especially in China. The film was directed by Rajkumar Hirani. It starred Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan and Sharman Joshi in lead roles, while Kareena Kapoor Khan, Boman Irani, Mona Singh and Omi Vaidya played supporting characters.

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