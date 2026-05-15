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Welcome To The Jungle teaser: No animals harmed, just the actors

Welcome To The Jungle continues the franchise initiated by Welcome in 2007 and Welcome Back in 2015, featuring a star-studded cast alongside Akshay Kumar.

May 15, 2026 01:53 pm IST
By Vibha Maru
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After a long wait, the makers of Akshay Kumar-led Welcome To The Jungle have unveiled the first teaser of the film, and it looks like a laugh riot is coming the audience’s way. The film, which has faced significant production delays, will now hit theatres on June 26. It is directed by Ahmed Khan.

Welcome To The Jungle teaser

Welcome To The Jungle will release on June 26.

The teaser begins with a crowd crossing the LoC amid heavy military presence. It then transports the audience to a ‘dangerous’ film shoot set in a jungle. Paresh Rawal calls “action” as Suniel Shetty hits Akshay Kumar with a big hammer, injuring his feet. Suniel is also seen falling from a height. The tagline reads, “Real danger and real idiots.” All the cast members are seen entering the jungle with guns, dressed in army outfits as they shoot the film, unaware that ‘real danger’ is lurking just behind. What follows is the group coming face-to-face with a giant gorilla, getting thrashed around and more chaos unfolding.

Did Akshay take a dig on himself?

Akshay also takes a funny dig at himself. A scene in the teaser sums it up — while walking with a gun, Akshay suddenly stops. Arshad Warsi asks him, “Why have you stopped? Is there a signal in front of you?” To which Akshay replies, “I don’t want to do this film.” But Tusshar Kapoor tries to convince him, saying, “You are getting crores for it.” Akshay responds, “Every time money comes in between.” The last scene shows Suniel firing multiple shots at Akshay and asking him, “Tu marta kyu nahi hai.”

The first film in the franchise, Welcome, was released in 2007. This was followed by the second film, Welcome Back, which came out in 2015. Both films were directed by Anees Bazmee.

 
akshay kumar
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