Went to audition for Antim with a lot of apprehension: Mahima Makwana

Mahima Makwana, who marked her acting debut as a child artiste in the television show Mohe Rang De in 2008, is all set to foray into Bollywood with Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer Antim: The Final Truth. “This is a dream debut,” she says, adding that she didn’t imagine being launched by Khan even when she shared the stage with him on Bigg Boss 13 in 2019.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While she remains overwhelmed by the superstar’s “magnificent presence”, she admits that once the cameras began rolling, she didn’t let it come in the way of her performance. “When I was before the camera, it wasn’t me but Manda (who she plays in the film). If I look at me from the outside, there’s a huge pressure and responsibility. But what I did between action and cut was something that remained affected by external factors. I kept my core tight and tried to be honest to my craft,” she shares.

Becoming a film actor was always Makwana’s dream but she walked into the auditions of Antim: The Final Truth “with a lot of apprehension”. She recalls, “I thought I wouldn’t get the part because it’s such a big film. To my shock, I had Mahesh (Manjrekar) sir testing me. Then I told myself ki jo hoga dekha jaayega but I should give my best. I came to know on the very same day that I’ve been locked for the part.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With theatres operating in a limited fashion, the release of Antim: The Final Truth got delayed by months. Makwana shares “the wait got difficult”. “I was battling with my own thoughts. I was wishing for the situation to get better so that everything falls into place. I was overwhelmed anticipating the release of my debut film and that overpowered my impatience,” she ends.