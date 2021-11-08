Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
What ‘shocked’ Geeta Basra after watching promos from Harbhajan Singh’s acting debut

Geeta Basra says that “facing the camera isn't easy” but her husband, cricketer Harbhajan Singh, was “a natural”; adds that he doesn’t intend on making a career in acting
Geeta Basra reveals not giving any acting advice to Harbhajan Singh prior to his debut film
Published on Nov 08, 2021 08:47 PM IST
By Titas Chowdhury

One would assume that having an actor as a wife, cricketer Harbhajan Singh would have received tips to help with his first tryst with the big screen. But Geeta Basra tells us she didn’t give her husband any advice before he began shooting for his debut movie, Friendship. In fact, she was “shocked” after watching a few promos of the project.

“He didn’t need any inputs. He’s a natural. I was surprised by how easy he was onscreen. When I saw the look and promos, I told him he was born for the camera,” Basra shares.

The Tamil film will have Singh dancing and mouthing dialogues in a language unfamiliar to him. And like his performance on the field, Basra feels that he shines on screen as well. “Facing the camera isn’t easy. Sure, cricketers do ad shoots, but that’s different [from acting in a movie]. And films down south are different from Hindi films, even in terms of shooting. Dancing is a whole new ball game too,” she adds.

Looking forward to the film, The Train (2007) actor says, “Even when he hosts on TV, he is good with one-liners. I know he’ll be amazing but to see one of the best spinners of India acting in a film would be weird (laughs).” However, she’s quick to add that Singh doesn’t plan on turning the stint into a full-time career. “He doesn’t want to make a career out of acting. It’s just an opportunity that came to him and he thought of giving it a go. I always say that one needs to try out every opportunity,” Basra concludes.

