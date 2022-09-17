What The Hell Navya trailer: Jaya Bachchan promises 'funny story,' Navya Nanda mimics Shweta Bachchan. Watch

Navya Naveli Nanda has released the trailer of her podcast What The Hell Navya, revealing the identity of her 'special guests.' Navya, who is an entrepreneur, announced her podcast debut earlier this month. The granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, and daughter of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda, had said that she will have 'fun, raw, real, witty, and deeply personal' conversations with 'some very special guests.' Also Read| Navya Nanda shares teaser of onscreen debut; Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday react

Navya shared the trailer of her podcast on her Instagram account on Saturday, revealing that her special guests are members of her famous family. Navya was joined by grandmother Jaya Bachchan and mother Shweta Bachchan for the podcast. The trailer was captioned, "3 ladies, 3 generations, 3 perceptions. What The Hell Navya, hosted by @navyananda with her 2 special guests Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Jaya Bachchan, discuss various things from finance and fame to friendship and family."

The promo started with Jaya Bachchan promising a 'funny' story. The actor asked, "I have a very funny story, can I say it?" Shweta Bachchan introduced herself as Navya's mother, only to have her daughter imitate her in return. Jaya also introduced herself as Navya's 'nani.' The promo said that the three generations of the Bachchan family have 'come together to share stories you have never heard before.'

In one part of the promo, Jaya teased, "I have my little secrets." She said in another part, "Definition of love has changed these days. I am too old for all of this." She declared that her two best friends are her daughter and her granddaughter. She also complimented her daughter at one point and said the author is good at money-pinching when she wants to. Jaya and Shweta also teamed up to tell Navya the importance of saying no.

Karan Johar was among those who reacted to the trailer. The filmmaker praised Jaya as he commented on Navya's post, "Aunty J is the best," with a bunch of laughing and red heart emojis. A new episode of the podcast will be out every Saturday starting September 24, on IVM Podcasts and other audio streaming platforms. The podcast is also created by IVM Podcasts and empowered by Bumble India.

