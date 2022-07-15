Navya Nanda shares teaser of onscreen debut; Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday go 'omg'. Watch

Navya Naveli Nanda, daughter of Shweta Nanda and granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan, has made her onscreen debut with an advertisement for a makeup brand. She shared a video featuring her wearing formals and opening up her laptop, while being seated on a chair. She is seen talking about ‘self worth’ in the teaser of the commercial, which is yet to go on air soon. Also read: Navya Naveli Nanda dons t-shirt with a message on consent

Sharing the video on Instagram, Navya wrote, “What is the meaning of self-worth? Stay tuned to find out more.” However, this was enough to leave her fans, friends and family impressed. Her mom Shweta wrote, “You’re more than worth it baby!!!” Her bestie Suhana Khan commented on the video, “Ommmmmmgggg wwooowww.” Their friend, actor Ananya Panday, also reacted to the post, and wrote, “Omg!!!! Love you, so excited for you my nav !!!!!!!!” Shanaya Kapoor also reacted, “Navvvvv!!!!! Amazing.” Her uncle Aadar Jain reacted, “Navsss.” Her aunt Riddhima Kapoor also dropped heart emoticons in reaction to the post.

Navya is the founder of Project Naveli and co-founder of Aara Health. It is an initiative to tackle the issue of gender inequality in India. Aara Health is a women's wellness platform aiming to build awareness and services around feminine health in India.

On the occasion of World Menstrual Hygiene Day in May, Navya had stepped out and painted a wall mural. Her painting depicted the uterus with blooming flowers. Sharing a video of her painting on Instagram, Navya had written, "Just us out here painting a wall mural on periods to celebrate World Menstrual Hygiene Day! This is our attempt to celebrate menstruation and make public places more period friendly because...mahvari ki jankari badlegi humari soch (awareness about period will change our though process)."

